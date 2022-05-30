Smart Kitchen Appliance Market size to increase by USD 9.40 Bn | Driven by growing demand for premium, innovative appliances | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The global smart kitchen appliance market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of several well-established vendors. Market vendors are focusing on technology for innovating products to sustain themselves in the competitive market. They are also focusing on building brand and brand equity in the market to differentiate themselves from competing brands.

Technavio identifies AB Electrolux, Breville USA Inc., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Miele & Cie. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sub-Zero Group Inc., and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing demand for premium, innovative appliances, increasing adoption of smart connected home system, and the ease of use and convenience offered by smart kitchen appliances will offer immense growth opportunities, the high cost of installation, lack of product and technology awareness, especially in developing regions, and the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

For more insights into the vendor landscape, View Our Sample Report .

Smart Kitchen Appliance Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global smart kitchen appliance market is segmented as below:

Product

Smart Large Cooking Appliance



Smart Refrigerator



Smart Small Cooking Appliance



Smart Dishwasher

The market will observe high demand for smart cooking appliances during the forecast period. Factors such as enhanced living standards and growing interest in smart connected home appliances are driving the demand for such products. Also, the growing trend of modular kitchens with large cooking appliances is further driving the demand.

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The offline segment will account for maximum growth in terms of sales and revenue generation. The segment is driven by increasing strategic alliances between vendors and household appliance retail chains.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

About 34% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of favorable infrastructure, high internet penetration, and the adoption of smart homes are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart kitchen appliance market report covers the following areas:

Smart Kitchen Appliance Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the smart kitchen appliance market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the smart kitchen appliance market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Smart Kitchen Appliance Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart kitchen appliance market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart kitchen appliance market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart kitchen appliance market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart kitchen appliance market vendors

Related Reports:

Smart Kitchen Appliance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.65% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 9.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Electrolux, Breville USA Inc., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Miele & Cie. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sub-Zero Group Inc., and Whirlpool Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for household appliances

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on consumer discretionary industry

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Smart large cooking appliance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Smart large cooking appliance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Smart large cooking appliance - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Smart refrigerator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Smart refrigerator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Smart refrigerator - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Smart small cooking appliance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Smart small cooking appliance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Smart small cooking appliance - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Smart dishwasher - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Smart dishwasher - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Smart dishwasher - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 33: Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

8.9 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

8.10 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 51: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AB Electrolux

Exhibit 54: AB Electrolux - Overview



Exhibit 55: AB Electrolux - Business segments



Exhibit 56: AB Electrolux – Key news



Exhibit 57: AB Electrolux - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: AB Electrolux - Segment focus

11.4 Breville USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 59: Breville USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Breville USA Inc. - Product and service

Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 61: Breville USA Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 62: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.6 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 66: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 67: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 68: Koninklijke Philips NV – Key news



Exhibit 69: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

11.7 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 71: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 72: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: LG Electronics Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 74: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Miele & Cie. KG

Exhibit 76: Miele & Cie. KG - Overview



Exhibit 77: Miele & Cie. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 78: Miele & Cie. KG - Key offerings

11.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 79: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 80: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Robert Bosch GmbH – Key news



Exhibit 82: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

11.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 84: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 87: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 Sub-Zero Group Inc.

Exhibit 89: Sub-Zero Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Sub-Zero Group Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 91: Sub-Zero Group Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 Whirlpool Corp.

Exhibit 92: Whirlpool Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Whirlpool Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Whirlpool Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 95: Whirlpool Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Whirlpool Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 97: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 98: Research Methodology



Exhibit 99: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 100: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 101: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio