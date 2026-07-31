Smart Meter Market worth $50.82 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Smart Meter Market size is projected to grow from USD 31.60 billion in 2026 to USD 50.82 billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% during the forecast period.

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Market growth is driven by increasing investments in grid modernization, the expansion of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), and the rising adoption of digital utility technologies. Smart meters enable utilities to monitor electricity, gas, and water utilization data in real time, improving billing accuracy, operational efficiency, outage detection, demand, and asset management. Growing government initiatives to modernize aging utility infrastructure, integrate renewable energy sources, and achieve energy efficiency and carbon reduction targets are further accelerating deployment.

Smart Meter Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022–2031

2022–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 28.83 billion

USD 28.83 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 50.82 billion

USD 50.82 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 10.0%

Smart Meter Market Trends & Insights:

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 62.1% in 2025.

By type, the electric segment held the largest market share in 2025.

By component, the software segment is projected to grow at a higher rate than the hardware segment from 2026 to 2031.

By technology, the AMI segment is projected to exhibit a higher CAGR than the AMR segment from 2026 to 2031.

By end user, the residential segment is projected to grow at the highest rate from 2026 to 2031.

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By type, electric segment to hold largest market share during forecast period

The electric segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Smart Meter Market, by type, during the forecast period. This is because electricity metering is most commonly adopted by utility companies and has the highest implementation rate. The growth of this segment can be attributed to several factors, including the widespread modernization of power grids, smart city initiatives, and utility processes designed to reduce human errors in data recording. These improvements enhance the accuracy of billable amounts and enable remote monitoring and effective demand management. Additionally, the ongoing transition from traditional meters to prepaid smart meters, supported by government initiatives, has significantly contributed to the rapid expansion of this segment in key markets.

By communication technology, RF segment to register second-highest CAGR during forecast period

Radiofrequency (RF)-enabled smart meters generally operate in two modes: mesh and point-to-point. In mesh networks, meters connect to local collectors through a LAN, which then relay data to utility control centers via WAN links. This arrangement offers strong bandwidth and low latency, but performance can be limited in remote or rugged rural areas. In point-to-point systems, each meter connects directly to the collector through a primary tower, creating a simpler and more direct communication path.

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Asia Pacific to be largest region in Smart Meter Market

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest regional market for smart meters, supported by rapid urbanization, rising electricity demand, and large-scale government-led smart grid programs. The region has a huge base of residential and industrial consumers, which is accelerating the deployment of smart meters for accurate billing, demand management, and loss reduction. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are investing heavily in grid modernization, digital utility infrastructure, and advanced metering systems to improve distribution efficiency and service reliability. In addition, supportive policies, utility reforms, and growing focus on energy conservation are strengthening smart meter adoption across the region.

Top Companies in Smart Meter Industry:

The Smart Meter Industry include Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Itron Inc. (US), Sagemcom (France), OSAKI Electric Co., Ltd. (EDMI) (Singapore), Siemens (Germany), and Sensus (Xylem) (US). The major strategies adopted by these players include acquisitions, sales contracts, product launches, agreements, alliances, partnerships, and expansions.

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Related Reports:

Smart Gas Meter Market

Smart Water Meters Market

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