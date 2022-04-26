Smart Toys Market - 40% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by Adoption of STEM Toys for Children's Skills Enhancement| Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the smart toys market is the adoption of STEM toys for children's skills enhancement. Smart toys allow children to think critically and creatively about technology, thereby developing their analytical skills. With smart interaction and behavioral learning, these toys are expected to play an important role in developing professional skills among children such as coding, programming, and even engineering. Vendors, schools, and parents can provide experiential, hands-on learning to students using STEM toys. STEM toys can be used to enhance the cognitive skills of students and can also be used to promote logic, collaboration, problem-solving, and creative skills among students. Parents are increasingly opting for smart construction kits, as they enhance the imagination and the motor skill of individuals. In addition, the demand for modular kits that correspond to various STEM subjects is increasing in the market. Compared with traditional toys and games, smart toys are estimated to experience high sales. This is because more parents seek products that can aid the intellectual development of their children. This is expected to be a prominent factor driving the market during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis

The smart toys market report is segmented by Technology (Wi-Fi, bluetooth, and others), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and Distribution channel (offline and online).

The smart toys market share growth in the Wi-Fi segment will be significant for revenue generation. As a Wi-Fi connection is generally connected to the Internet, Wi-Fi-operated smart toys can pose a privacy challenge. Once connected to the Internet, smart toys collect information that may be sent and stored by manufacturers or developers in cloud services. The collected data can include voice recordings, home addresses, and even sensitive personal data. This data collection can put the safety and security of children using these toys at risk. However, with the help of stringent privacy regulations, smart toys in the future are estimated to be safer and more secure.

Some Companies Mentioned

Activision Blizzard Inc.



Hasbro Inc.



LEGO System AS



Makeblock Co. Ltd.



Mattel Inc.



Silverlit Toys Manufactory Ltd.



Sony Corp.



Spin Master Corp.



Ubtech Robotics Inc.



VTech Holdings Ltd.

Smart Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 878.60 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -9.14 Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Activision Blizzard Inc., Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Makeblock Co. Ltd., Mattel Inc., Silverlit Toys Manufactory Ltd., Sony Corp., Spin Master Corp., Ubtech Robotics Inc., and VTech Holdings Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Wi-Fi - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Hasbro Inc.

LEGO System AS

Makeblock Co. Ltd.

Mattel Inc.

Silverlit Toys Manufactory Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Spin Master Corp.

Ubtech Robotics Inc.

VTech Holdings Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

