Smart Weigh Brings Automated Weighing and Packing into a Single Workflow for Ready Meal Manufacturers

Integrated solutions combine weighing, filling and packaging while supporting production flexibility across ready meal, snack and wet pet food applications

ZHONGSHAN, China, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Weigh Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd. (Smart Weigh) is helping ready meal manufacturers push automation further up the production line, connecting weighing, filling and packing into a single workflow. Food producers are under growing pressure to run leaner, more connected operations as their product ranges expand, and equipment that handles only one stage of that process fits that reality less and less.

Automated packing line integrating weighing, filling and packaging systems for snack, ready meal and wet pet food manufacturing applications.

Packaging automation is now standard across much of the ready meal sector. Weighing and portioning, though, often remain a separate operation handled manually or with equipment that sits outside the main packaging line. Managing multiple ingredients, sauces and varying product formats across disconnected systems creates coordination overhead, inconsistency risks and more room for errors to accumulate.

Smart Weigh's Ready Meal Packing System is designed to close that gap. It brings weighing, filling and packaging into one line, using a combination of weighing equipment and filling technologies to handle solid ingredients, sauces and mixed formulations as part of a continuous production process. The system works with both a multihead weigher and a pump filling system, so solid components and sauce can move through the same line together rather than requiring separate handling for each. That flexibility also means a manufacturer producing rice dishes, pasta, frozen entrees and other multi-component meals can run different product types on the same platform.

According to a 2025 industry forecast from Research and Markets, the global ready meals market is expected to grow from USD 236.82 billion in 2025 to USD 328.41 billion by 2030, reflecting continued demand for convenient meal solutions across global markets.

Bringing Automation Upstream in Ready Meal Production

Ready meal producers are adding more recipes, more ingredient combinations and more packaging formats every year. That kind of product expansion puts pressure on lines built around a narrower set of SKUs, and it makes production flexibility central to any automation investment decision.

Many manufacturers are looking for automation platforms that can accommodate a wide range of ready meal formats while maintaining efficient production flow. For compartment trays that contain multiple ingredients, several multihead weighers can be configured to weigh rice, vegetables, proteins and other food components independently before depositing them into designated tray sections. Smart Weigh integrates these weighing stations with tray handling, filling and packaging equipment, creating a continuous workflow from portioning through final pack sealing.

Bringing weighing and packaging into the same workflow reduces the number of handoffs between production stages and makes scheduling and line utilization easier to manage day to day.

Food manufacturers are also looking harder at the stages that come before packaging. As product complexity increases, the case for automating portioning and ingredient filling alongside the packing process has become more compelling.

Applying the Same Principles Across Food Categories

The same approach to automation is showing up in other food sectors facing similar production pressures.

In snack manufacturing, factory floor space is a recurring constraint. Smart Weigh's dual VFFS snack packing machine line addresses this by pairing two VFFS bagging stations with a single shared multihead weigher. The result is a system that can reach speeds of up to 180 packs per minute for chips, puffed snacks, popcorn, nuts and mixed snack products. Manufacturers running it as a dedicated chips packing machine for single-flavor retail bags or as a multi-snack line get the same output gains without the footprint or headcount of two separate lines. For factories trying to grow output inside existing facilities, the architecture matters as much as the speed figure.

Pet food is another area where automation demands have grown more specific. Wet pet food products present a particular set of challenges: solid components like meat chunks and fish pieces need accurate portion weighing, while sauce and gravy have to be dosed separately to achieve consistent fill weight and keep the finished product looking right. Smart Weigh's wet pet food packing systems handle both through a dual-component filling configuration, combining a weighing system for solids with a separate liquid dosing system for gravy or broth. The two fill into the same container within a single automated workflow.

The systems cover three container formats: vacuum pouches, jars and bottles, and cans. Manufacturers running multiple SKUs or planning to add a new packaging format can do so without rebuilding the weighing and filling side of the line. An anti-drip filling nozzle is built into the design, keeping liquid off container rims before sealing and reducing vacuum failures from contamination at the sealing point. Machine surfaces and contact parts are built for washdown, with accessible hoppers and filling stations designed to be cleaned quickly between runs.

From Packaging Machines to Integrated Packing Systems

Food manufacturers are increasingly making equipment decisions at the system level. The question has shifted from which individual machine to buy toward which supplier can integrate the full line.

Smart Weigh has been working in this space for more than 14 years and has delivered over 2,000 systems to more than 1,000 customers across more than 50 countries and regions. Customers include food manufacturers such as CP Food and Wilmar International, across snack, frozen food, ready meal, pet food and fresh produce applications. The company's scope covers feeding, weighing, filling, packaging, inspection, cartoning and palletizing.

Four overseas service centers in the United States, Spain, Indonesia and Dubai provide on-the-ground support. Smart Weigh also handles layout planning, commissioning, training and spare parts supply for manufacturers setting up or maintaining automated lines.

"Food manufacturers are seeking automation solutions that support both operational efficiency and production flexibility," said Hanson Wong, CEO of Smart Weigh. "As product diversity continues to grow across food categories, integrated workflows are becoming increasingly important. Our focus is on helping manufacturers simplify production processes while building systems that can adapt to changing operational requirements."

Integrated weighing and packing systems are expected to take on a larger role in food manufacturing as producers look to connect more stages of their operations, manage more product variety and reduce dependence on manual processes across ready meal, snack and pet food production.

About Smart Weigh Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

Smart Weigh Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd. is an automated weighing and packing system integrator specializing in solutions for the food manufacturing industry. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Zhongshan, China, the company provides weighing, filling, packaging, inspection, cartoning and palletizing solutions for applications including snacks, ready meals, frozen foods, pet food and fresh produce.

With more than 14 years of industry experience, Smart Weigh has delivered over 2,000 systems to customers in more than 50 countries and regions. The company operates overseas service centers in the United States, Spain, Indonesia and Dubai, supporting customers with layout planning, commissioning, training and after-sales services. Equipment is manufactured under CE-certified standards and an ISO 9001 certified quality management system. The company serves customers across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

For more information, visit www.smartweighpack.com.

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