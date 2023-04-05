Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market size to grow by USD 85.26 million from 2021 to 2026; The pregnancy-mode feature to be a major trend in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scale market size is estimated to grow by USD 85.26 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is expected to decline at a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period. The pregnancy-mode feature is one of the major trends in smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market that contributes to the market growth. Such continuous product innovations are facilitating the launch of smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales. Pregnancy-mode feature provides an efficient track of the expectant mother's health parameters and provides information about the progress of a pregnancy. For instance, QardioBase launched by Qardio Inc. helps expectant mothers track the pregnancy progress and maintain a visual directory of each measurement. Hence, the inclusion of advanced features in smart body weight scales will fuel the demand for global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales during the forecast period. For more insights on the forecast market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market 2022-2026

What's New?

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Smart Weight, Body Composition, And BMI Scales Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on retail channel (offline and online), price range (less than USD 100 and more than USD 100), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for the global market growth during the forecast period. The offline distribution channel includes specialty stores, department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores. Significantly, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores account for 62.90% of the offline retail distribution channel of the global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market. These stores offer a variety of products at competitive prices. Hence, these strategies will drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market.

North America is estimated to account for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market in the region. Market growth in this region is estimated to be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Technological advances facilitate the smart weight, body composition, and BMI scale market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Smart Weight, Body Composition, And BMI Scales Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rising health consciousness is one of the key drivers supporting the smart weight, body composition, and BMI scale market growth. The growth in the percentage of the aging population leads to an increase in the occurrence of diseases. High healthcare costs further increase the degree of health consciousness and precautional measures adopted by the global population. Smart weight, body composition, and BMI scale usage help in the timely tracking of multiple health parameters. Increased health consciousness leads to high demand for healthy foods, gym memberships, diet programs, mobile health applications, and smart fitness devices. Increased health consciousness, coupled with product utility awareness, contributes to the growth of the global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The proliferation of alternative smart wearable devices and applications is one of the major factors hindering smart weight, body composition, and BMI scale market growth. Smart weight, body composition, and BMI scale market help measure body weight, body-fat percentage, and others. However, multiple fitness-tracking devices available in the market offer similar features as that smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales. The similarity in functionalities, performance, and price performance of the fitness-tracking devices poses threats to the growth of the current market. The alternative fitness devices are suitable for tracking physical activities, speed, calories burnt, and user heart rate. The key smart fitness wearable devices available in the market include Apple Watch and other Fitbit bands. Hence, such availability of alternative smart wearable devices will hinder the smart weight, body composition, and BMI scale market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Smart Weight, Body Composition, And BMI Scales Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market vendors

Smart Weight, Body Composition, And BMI Scales Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 85.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 5.02 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Actofit Wearables, Fitbit Inc., FKA Distributing Co. LLC, Garmin Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., iHealth Labs Inc., Koogeek Inc., Nokia Corp., Polar Electro Oy, Qardio Inc., Tanita Corp., Under Armour Inc., Wahoo Fitness LLC, and Xiaomi Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

