SmartSens Unveils Automotive Vision Portfolio at AutoSens USA 2026

Live demonstrations highlighted solutions for ADAS, surround-view, in-cabin sensing, and driver monitoring, alongside a preview of Flyingchip's next-generation M2 automotive ISP chip

DETROIT, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At AutoSens USA 2026, held June 9–11 at Huntington Place in Detroit, SmartSens showcased its latest automotive-grade (AT) series image sensors and vision solutions. On display were technologies designed for a range of automotive applications, including front-view cameras, 360° surround-view systems, in-cabin occupant monitoring systems (OMS), and driver monitoring systems (DMS).

At the exhibition, SmartSens gave the first live demonstration of its high-performance front-view automotive vision solution. Combining the 8.3MP automotive-grade CMOS image sensor SC860AT with the Flyingchip M1 automotive vision processing chip, the solution delivers enhanced environmental perception and more accurate object detection, helping improve ADAS performance.

For surround-view applications, SmartSens presented its 360° surround-view system powered by its high-performance 3MP automotive-grade image sensor, the SC360AT. Designed to provide a more accurate view of the vehicle's surroundings, the solution gives drivers greater confidence when parking and navigating tight spaces.

In the field of in-cabin sensing, SmartSens introduced an OMS platform built around its 5MP automotive-grade image sensor SC533AT and the Flyingchip M1 chip. The platform detects occupant position, facial expressions, and physical movements while continuously monitoring children, pets, and personal belongings left inside the vehicle. In addition to supporting safety functions, it enables features such as in-cabin photo capture, helping create a safer and more engaging passenger experience.

Meanwhile, SmartSens unveiled a DMS solution featuring its 2.3MP automotive-grade Sensor+ISP 2-in-1 global shutter image sensor, the SC233AT. By monitoring driver attention and alertness in real time, the system helps reduce risks associated with drowsy or distracted driving.

On June 10, at a forum held alongside the exhibition, Wang Xiaoyong, General Manager of SmartSens USA, delivered an invited keynote entitled "Empowering Intelligent Driving: Advancing High Dynamic Range and High Resolution in Automotive CIS." During the session, Wang discussed SmartSens' latest developments in automotive sensing, reviewed the company's automotive CIS portfolio, and outlined its innovative "CIS + AI SoC" approach to automotive vision sensing.

In addition, Wang revealed at the exhibition that Flyingchip, a SmartSens subsidiary, will soon launch its next-generation automotive ISP chip, the M2. With significantly enhanced performance, the M2 is expected to provide the vision-processing capabilities needed for the large-scale deployment of next-generation automated driving systems.

SOURCE SmartSens