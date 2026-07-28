SmartSolve Launches PureNil™ 0: Plastic-Free, Bio-Based Unit-Dosing Packaging for Agriculture

Zero Plastic. Zero Waste. Endless Possibilities.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSolve, a leader in water-soluble packaging innovation, has introduced PureNil™ 0, a plastic-free, 100% bio-based, printable, and flushable paper-based pouching material designed to meet the growing demand for truly sustainable, zero-waste flexible packaging. PureNil™ 0 became commercially available at the beginning of this year, in January 2026, and has since found a wide variety of market applications, including personal care, home cleaning, and healthcare. Today, we're excited to share this application-specific release revealing PureNil™ 0's recent traction in agriculture, covering everything from crop protection and fertigation to biologicals, soil amendments, seed and planting, and consumer lawn and garden.

Pre-Measured, Plastic-Free Unit-Dosing Across Agriculture

SmartSolve Launches PureNil™ 0, the World's First Plastic-Free, Dispersible, Printable, Flexible Packaging Substrate Post this

Across agriculture, products are moving toward pre-measured, single-dose formats — easy to apply, hard to over-apply, and consistent every time. From fertilizers and soil amendments to biological inputs, microbials, and tank-mix crop protection, growers and brands alike want the convenience of unit-dosing without the waste it usually leaves behind.

SmartSolve's certified bio-based PureNil™ 0 makes that possible. It disperses on contact with water — no scooping, no measuring, no empty container to dispose of — and is entirely plastic-free (100% bio-based). Whether it's a pre-dosed fertilizer sachet headed for a watering can, a microbial blend that needs gentle handling, or a water-dispersible product going straight into a boom sprayer, the packaging does its job and then disperses. That makes it ideal for organic and regenerative programs, seed packs, and any brand that wants to offer portion control with zero waste.

Applications Across Agriculture

From the boom sprayer to the backyard — wherever a product can be pre-dosed, water-soluble packaging can carry it.

Crop Protection & Tank-Mix

Herbicide, pesticide & fungicide sachets

Water-dispersible granules & powders

Adjuvants & tank-mix additives

Fertilizers & Nutrients

Pre-measured granular & powdered doses

Micronutrient & trace-element blends

Soluble feed for fertigation & drip

Biologicals & Living Inputs

Microbial & mycorrhizal inoculants

Beneficial bacteria & fungi

Biostimulants & biofertilizers

Soil Amendments

pH adjusters, gypsum, humic acids

Wetting agents & soil conditioners

Pre-dosed packs for beds & containers

Seed & Planting

Seed packs & pre-portioned seed

Seed tape & seed mats

Starter pellets & propagation aids

Consumer Lawn & Garden

Single-use fertilizer & plant-food sachets

Houseplant & "plant parent" products

Hydroponic & grow-at-home kits

What Makes PureNil 0 Different

Plastic-free and renewable

Dissolves safely in water or soil

Compatible with existing packaging equipment

Protects products until use without leaving harmful residue

By reducing waste, improving convenience, and giving growers and brands precise, pre-measured dosing, PureNil 0 empowers agriculture brands — from crop protection manufacturers to fertilizer producers to backyard garden brands — to meet regulatory and market expectations head-on.

The Future of Agriculture Packaging Is Here

Agriculture is well-positioned to lead in sustainable packaging innovation. With regulators tightening EPR regulations and growers demanding zero-waste, easy-to-use solutions, brands that start incorporating pre-measured, plastic-free packaging into their product lines will have the advantage over brands that ignore the inevitable.

At SmartSolve, we help brands lead the packaging reset with innovative, bio-based solutions.

Explore how PureNil 0 can help your brand deliver pre-dosed crop protection sachets, fertilizer and nutrient packs, biological and microbial packaging, soil amendments, seed products, and consumer lawn and garden items that support a healthier planet. Contact us today to get started.

"Brands now have a viable, scalable, and commercially available alternative that's fully bio-based, plastic-free, and water-soluble. This is the kind of innovation that will help our partners lead, versus just keep up, in the sustainable packaging movement." said Jon Jakubowski, CEO of SmartSolve.

About SmartSolve Industries

SmartSolve is the only packaging-technology company that pioneers certified, bio-based, water-soluble materials for people who care about the planet. With a vision to make packaging no longer trash, SmartSolve is assisting their global customer base to create zero-waste packaging. SmartSolve Industries is a privately held company located in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Visit our Agriculture Page and Meet with Us: https://smartsolve.com/agriculture-packaging-and-gardening/

SOURCE SmartSolve