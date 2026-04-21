SMASHIFY LAUNCHES BETA PLATFORM TO REWRITE THE STREAMING EXPERIENCE FOR ARTIST AND FANS

The Way the World Streams Music Is About to Change

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smashify announced today the launch of its beta music platform, introducing a new approach to streaming designed to create stronger alignment between artists, fans, and platform activity.

Built as a music technology platform, Smashify is focused on developing a more transparent and participatory streaming ecosystem. At the center of the platform is a model designed to better support artists while also recognizing the importance of listeners and fans in driving discovery, engagement, and long-term music value.

According to the company's model, artists on Smashify are positioned to earn on average up to ten times more than they typically would through conventional streaming platforms. Smashify says this reflects its broader effort to create a more favorable economic structure for music creators in an industry where many artists have long expressed concern over limited payout models.

Smashify also places special emphasis on fans and listeners, which the company considers the most important part of its platform ecosystem. Through its participation model, Smashify is building a system intended to share a portion of company-generated revenue with listeners, recognizing the role fans play in supporting music discovery, engagement, and platform growth.

Rather than limiting value creation to the platform level alone, Smashify is building an ecosystem intended to broaden participation across artists, fans, and digital communities. The company says its beta launch marks the next step in rethinking how music is experienced, supported, and monetized in the digital era.

The platform incorporates blockchain infrastructure as part of its long-term technology framework, with an emphasis on transparency, accountability, and future utility across the Smashify ecosystem. As the company expands, Smashify plans to introduce additional features designed to support platform activity, artist promotion, fan engagement, marketplace functionality, and advertiser participation.

"The next wave of innovation in music will come not only from discovery, but from building stronger economic alignment across the ecosystem," said 7 Ghosts, the team behind Smashify. "We believe artists deserve better economics, and we also believe fans deserve to be recognized as an essential part of the value chain. Smashify is being built to support both."

Currently in beta, Smashify is focused on platform rollout, user growth, product development, and strategic expansion. The company says its mission is to build a next-generation music platform that reflects the changing expectations of both artists and audiences in a digitally native economy.

ABOUT SMASHIFY

Smashify is a music technology company developing a streaming ecosystem designed to deepen participation between artists, fans, and digital communities. With a focus on transparency, engagement, and long-term platform innovation, Smashify is building tools and infrastructure intended to support music discovery, artist visibility, user participation, and new forms of value creation within the streaming experience. Headquartered in Panama City, Panama, Smashify is focused on global platform growth and continued product development.

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SOURCE Smashify