Smilegate Officially Opens MIRESI and CZN Booths at Anime Expo 2026

Smilegate officially opens MIRESI and CZN booths at AX 2026, taking place over four days at the Los Angeles Convention Center

MIRESI features hands-on demo zone, developer-led Dev Talk sessions, and guest appearances by renowned illustrators including REIQ

CZN offers a variety of on-site programs with the development team, including a physical card collection event

SEOUL, South Korea, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday the 2nd, Smilegate (CEO Sung Joon Ho) announced that it has officially opened its Chaos Zero Nightmare (CZN) and MIRESI: Invisible Future (MIRESI) booths at Anime Expo 2026 (AX), North America's largest anime and pop culture convention, which begins today (local time) in Los Angeles and runs for four days.

2026 Amime Expo Chaos Zero Nightmere booth 2026 Amime Expo Miresi booth back 2026 Amime Expo Miresi booth front

Located in the West Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center, the MIRESI booth welcomes visitors with a variety of interactive attractions, including a hands-on demo zone, a four-sided LED experience, and a 360° Photo Zone. A variety of stage events will also be held throughout the event. On Saturday the 4th, Control9 CEO and Creative Director Se-woong Kwon, Production Director Sun-gu Cho, and Art Director Hyung-sup "Hyulla" Kim will take the stage for a Dev Talk, where they'll share the game's creative vision and development journey. In addition, renowned illustrators REIQ, Karory, and Ruca will participate in live drawing shows held on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, creating original MIRESI artwork in their own distinctive styles.

REIQ will also appear as a guest during a separate panel session on the evening of Saturday the 4th, joining Art Director Hyung-sup Kim for a special live drawing presentation. Visitors can also earn a variety of exclusive MIRESI freebies, including the game's signature Happi Coat, by participating in booth activities and events.

Meanwhile, Chaos Zero Nightmare, which has gained a strong following in North America, is exhibiting in the South Hall Lobby. Designed to immerse visitors in the game's world, the booth recreates the atmosphere of the game's main setting, the SS Nightmare, and the Chaos battlefield. Attendees can also participate in a variety of on-site events centered around collecting physical versions of the game's signature cards. Visitors who collect the full set will be entered into a drawing for a special 24K Gold Card.

As CZN's first offline event in North America, Co-Head & Game Director Hyung-suk Kim, Art Director Su-been So and other development team members will be on site to meet fans through photo sessions and autograph signings.

During the panel session on the evening of Friday the 3rd, Super Creative Studio Co-Head & Game Director Hyung-suk Kim, Art Director Su-been So, and Art Director Han-kyung Ryu will discuss the present and future of 2D animated games while sharing behind-the-scenes stories from the development of Chaos Zero Nightmare.

More information about Smilegate's Anime Expo 2026 booths can be found on the official brand page.

SOURCE Smilegate