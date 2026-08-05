Smiley Law Firm's Matthew Pertuit Earns 2026 Super Lawyers Rising Stars Selection

A Sixth Consecutive Recognition for the Smiley Law Firm Attorney, Arriving in the First Year of Louisiana's New 51% Comparative Fault Bar

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smiley Law Firm announces that attorney Matthew Pertuit has been selected to the 2026 Louisiana Super Lawyers Rising Stars list, his sixth consecutive year receiving the distinction. Eligibility for Rising Stars requires that a candidate be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less.

To learn more about the firm's personal injury and wrongful death practice, please visit https://www.smileyinjurylaw.com/.

Matthew Pertuit has been named a Rising Star every year from 2021 through 2026. Post this

Six Straight Years of Peer Recognition in New Louisiana

"We love helping accident victims on a day-to-day basis," said Seth Smiley, Founder & Managing Attorney. "As a leading New Orleans personal injury law firm, we've helped countless people. You can rely on us for personalized, compassionate representation each step of the way." All attorneys first go through the Super Lawyers selection process; those not selected to that list who meet a Rising Stars eligibility requirement are then considered for Rising Stars.

This commitment is on full display as Matthew Pertuit has been named a Rising Star every year from 2021 through 2026. Super Lawyers selects attorneys through a patented multiphase process that combines peer nominations and evaluations with independent research, evaluating each candidate on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement, including verdicts and settlements, experience, honors and awards, position within the law firm, bar activity, pro bono and community service, scholarly writings, and education and employment background. Candidates are then reviewed by a blue ribbon panel of peers in their practice area and grouped into four firm-size categories. The Super Lawyers list recognizes no more than 5% of the attorneys in a state, and the Rising Stars list no more than 2.5%.

A Changed Legal Standard for Louisiana Injury Claims

The recognition comes during the first year that Louisiana's revised comparative fault standard is in effect. Act 15 of the 2025 Regular Session, House Bill 431, amended Civil Code article 2323 and took effect Jan. 1, 2026. Under prior law, a person who suffered injury, death or loss partly through their own negligence had recoverable damages reduced in proportion to their share of negligence, with no threshold cutting off recovery.

Under the amended article, a person whose share of negligence is equal to or greater than 51% is not entitled to recover damages, and a person whose share falls below 51% has damages reduced in proportion to that share. The Act also added article 2323(D), which provides that where the issue of comparative fault is submitted to a jury, the jury shall be instructed on the effect of the article.

The amended standard governs the categories of claims that make up Pertuit's practice and the firm's caseload, plaintiff-side personal injury and wrongful death matters brought in Louisiana. Smiley Law Firm handles those cases from the initial claim through negotiation and, where a fair resolution is not offered, in court.

Smiley Law Firm is a Louisiana personal injury law firm representing people injured by the negligence of others and families pursuing wrongful death claims. The firm's practice includes car accidents, truck collisions, motorcycle wrecks, bus crashes, rideshare cases, construction site accidents, commercial and recreational boating accidents, catastrophic injuries and wrongful death claims. Consultations are free. For more information, visit https://www.smileyinjurylaw.com/.

SOURCE Smiley Law Firm