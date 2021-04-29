Smoothies Market To Grow By USD 7.03 Billion | Key Vendor Insights and Forecasts | Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The smoothies market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Smoothies Market Participants:

Barfresh Food Group Inc.

Barfresh Food Group Inc. operates business through various segments such as Education, Commercial, and Non-Commercial. The company offers smoothies in various flavors such as banana cashew, creamy vanilla, and others flavors.

Danone SA

Danone SA operates business through various segments such as Specialized Nutrition, Essential Dairy, and Plant-Based Products, and Waters. The company offers strawberry oatmeal smoothies.

J Sainsbury Plc

J Sainsbury Plc operates business through various segments such as Retail, Financial Services, and Property Investments. The company offers smoothies in various flavors such as banana, mango, strawberry, and other flavors.

Smoothies Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The smoothies market is segmented as below:

Product

Fruit Based



Dairy-Based



Others

Type

Out Of Home



At Home

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The smoothies market is driven by increasing awareness about the health benefits of smoothies. In addition, the increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles are expected to trigger the smoothies market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

