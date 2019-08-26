Snap Crack Chiropractic is Announced as the Platinum Sponsor for the 2019 Miami Man & Woman of the Year Campaign After Donating $100,000 to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Mark Cereceda and owners of Snap Crack Chiropractic have contributed $100,000 to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Aug 26, 2019, 12:00 ET
MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society – Southern Florida Chapter has announced Snap Crack Chiropractic as the Platinum Sponsor for the Miami Man & Woman of the Year Campaign for 2019. Snap Crack Chiropractic donated a total of $100,000 to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, which is dedicated to conducting research studies to advance lifesaving treatments for blood cancers.
Snap Crack Chiropractic is an easy, hassle-free chiropractic service that is designed to cater to healthy, yet fast-paced lifestyles by providing chiropractic services at an affordable price of $29. The goal of Snap Crack Chiropractic is to improve vitality, energy, and function while alleviating back pain and spinal misalignments.
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is the largest nonprofit organization with a mission to conduct research to find cures for blood cancers, including leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease, and myeloma. Since 1949, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society has invested over $1 billion in revolutionary research to find cures for cancer in the blood. The mission of LLS is also rooted in improving the quality of life of blood cancer patients and their families.
Snap Crack Chiropractic
(877) 29-CRACK
https://snapcrack.com
Related Images
snap-crack-chiropractic-office.jpg
Related Links
SOURCE Snap Crack Chiropractic
Share this article