Snap Soccer Names SkillShow Official Video Partner

Partnership brings professional game film, highlights, skills videos, and recruiting content to families and clubs across the Gulf Coast and beyond.

PENSACOLA, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Snap Soccer, one of the largest competitive youth soccer tournament operators on the Gulf Coast, today announced that SkillShow, one of the nation's leading professional video production companies for amateur athletes, has been named the Official Video Partner of Snap Soccer. The partnership gives SkillShow sport-category exclusivity across the entire Snap Soccer universe of 40+ tournaments annually.

Under the partnership, SkillShow will deploy its production crews and equipment across Snap Soccer's tournament calendar, offering families, teams, and clubs a comprehensive suite of video services. On-site programming includes a dedicated skills filming station available to all participating athletes, game film and highlight coverage on a featured field at each event, pro-edited individual highlight reels and skills compilations, and team and club film day services. Purchased content is delivered through the SkillShow Video Vault platform and can be used across recruiting platforms including FieldLevel and Athlete Narrative, where SkillShow maintains partnerships.

"SkillShow is thrilled to partner with Snap Soccer, one of the strongest brands in youth soccer," said Tom Koerick, CEO and Co-Founder of SkillShow. "Across their events and clubs in multiple states, we'll bring players and teams a full range of video solutions — from game films and highlights to social content, skills videos, and recruiting reels — tailored to every age group and need. The World Cup put a global spotlight on how fast this community is growing and how seriously it's investing in player development, and we're excited to help capture the next generation's journey."

Snap Soccer runs 45+ events a year and is a N1 League Operator across Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Arkansas. The combined Snap Soccer universe draws more than 300,000 park entrants annually and is projected to exceed 500,000 park entrants within 24 months as the company expands into new markets. Snap Soccer owns and operates the registration, ticketing, and email channels for its entire event universe, giving partners like SkillShow direct pre-event, on-site, and post-event access to every registered team and family.

"We're always looking for ways to improve the weekend experience, and bringing SkillShow's video capture is a no-brainer…parents want to watch their kids play, not spend hours producing and editing video." said John Guidroz, President of Snap Soccer. "SkillShow has been a leader in amateur sports video for more than 25 years, and we're excited to help bring that experience to the soccer world"

The partnership represents a significant expansion of SkillShow's footprint in youth soccer following two-plus decades of deep operational experience in baseball and football. SkillShow's existing partners include Perfect Game USA, MLB Network, USA Baseball, the NFL International Player Pathway program, IMG Academy, 3STEP Sports, and Elite 11. The company operates a national network of 1,200+ videographers and has produced highlight, skills, and recruiting content for hundreds of thousands of amateur athletes who have gone on to compete at the collegiate and professional level.

The partnership takes effect with Snap Soccer's upcoming 2026-2027 tournament calendar. SkillShow programming will be rolled out to teams and families through Snap Soccer's registration flow and tournament-week communications ahead of each event.

About Snap Soccer

Snap Soccer is one of the largest competitive youth soccer tournament operators on the Gulf Coast, owning and operating 34 tournaments annually across Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Arkansas, plus 10 managed partner events in select markets nationally. The Snap Soccer universe draws more than 300,000 park entrants per year. Headquartered in Pensacola, Florida, Snap Soccer owns and operates the registration, ticketing, and email channels for its entire event universe. Current partners include Publix, Foley Sports Tourism, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism, and Columbus Sports Council. Learn more at snapsoccer.com.

About SkillShow

Founded in 2001, SkillShow is one of the leading professional video production companies for amateur athletes in the United States. SkillShow has filmed and edited highlight, skills, and recruiting videos for hundreds of thousands of players who have gone on to compete at the collegiate and professional level. Featured partners include Perfect Game USA, MLB Network, USA Baseball, the NFL International Player Pathway program, IMG Academy, 3STEP Sports, Elite 11, and FieldLevel. SkillShow operates a national network of 1,200+ videographers and its proprietary SkillShow Video Vault delivery platform. Learn more at skillshow.com.

Media Contacts

Snap Soccer: Zack Touchstone, COO, [email protected]

SkillShow: Tom Koerick Jr., CEO/Co-Founder, [email protected]

SOURCE Snap Soccer