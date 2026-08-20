S.NATURE Brings Its Award-Winning Aqua Squalane Skincare to Sephora

Born from clinical research and built around premium olive-derived squalane, the Korean skincare brand debuts through the OLIVE YOUNG K-Beauty Edit

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S.NATURE, the Korean skincare brand behind the award-winning Aqua Squalane collection, will bring its signature squalane-first approach to Sephora customers nationwide beginning August 20. Launching at select Sephora stores and on Sephora.com through the OLIVE YOUNG K-Beauty Edit, the brand will introduce five hydration-focused formulas powered by premium olive-derived squalane—an ingredient selected for its affinity with the skin and its ability to deliver lasting moisture without a heavy feel.

S.NATURE Squalane Collection

S.NATURE—short for "Skin Like Nature"—began with a formula developed during the founder's graduate research into treatments for severe atopic dermatitis. After patients shared heartfelt feedback about what became known as the Blanche Cream, the founder saw an opportunity to bring thoughtfully selected ingredients and high-performance formulas beyond the clinic. That origin continues to shape S.NATURE's approach today: purposeful skincare designed to support healthy-looking skin in everyday life.

At the heart of S.NATURE is its bestselling Aqua Squalane collection, a hydration franchise centered on premium olive-derived squalane. Because squalane closely resembles components of the skin's natural sebum, the collection is designed to absorb quickly, replenish moisture and leave skin feeling comfortable rather than coated. The brand's focused approach has earned multiple recognitions from OLIVE YOUNG, Korea's leading beauty and lifestyle retailer, and helped build a devoted following among Korean beauty consumers.

The Sephora assortment brings S.NATURE's squalane expertise across five complementary formats for the face and eye area:

Leading the assortment is the Aqua Squalane Moisturizing Cream, which received Best Cream honors from OLIVE YOUNG in 2024 and additional recognition in 2025. The Aqua Squalane Serum has also been recognized in OLIVE YOUNG's Clean Beauty category. Together with the mist, multipurpose eye cream balm and wrapping mask, the lineup gives U.S. consumers multiple ways to incorporate S.NATURE's signature hydration approach into their routines.

"S.NATURE began with the belief that thoughtful formulas can make a meaningful difference in people's everyday skin. The trust we've earned from consumers in Korea—and the recognition of our Aqua Squalane collection—has allowed us to grow without losing sight of that purpose. Through Sephora and the OLIVE YOUNG K-Beauty Edit, we're excited to introduce U.S. consumers to the squalane-focused formulas at the heart of our brand," said Joy, CEO at S.NATURE.

S.NATURE will also be featured within the OLIVE YOUNG K-Beauty Edit at Sephora mobile pop-up activations from August 20–31 in New York City, Austin and Miami. Through sampling and product education, visitors will be able to experience the textures, formats and hydration-focused philosophy behind the Aqua Squalane collection.

The Aqua Squalane collection will be available beginning August 20 at select Sephora stores nationwide and on Sephora.com as part of the OLIVE YOUNG K-Beauty Edit. The launch marks a significant step in S.NATURE's global growth while staying rooted in the ingredient-focused philosophy and signature squalane expertise that have shaped the brand from the beginning.

About S.NATURE

S.NATURE, meaning "Skin Like Nature," is a Korean skincare brand dedicated to creating safe, high-performance skincare rooted in carefully selected ingredients and thoughtful formulation. Best known for its Aqua Squalane collection, the brand focuses on delivering long-lasting hydration while prioritizing ingredient safety and premium quality. Inspired by clinical research and developed for all skin types, S.NATURE continues to earn recognition through OLIVE YOUNG Awards and its growing presence in global beauty retail.

SOURCE S.NATURE