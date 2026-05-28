SNICKERS® Peanut Butter Satisfies Everyone, Even People Named Reese

SNICKERS captures unfiltered focus group reactions and now calls on every Reese in America to try SNICKERS Peanut Butter.

KEY POINTS:

SNICKERS® Peanut Butter ups the ante in the creamy vs. crunchy debate by packing real creamy peanut butter, crunchy peanuts, rich caramel, and fluffy nougat into two delicious milk chocolate squares for the multi-sensorial satisfaction peanut butter lovers deserve.

The brand enlisted a focus group of real people named "Reese"—directed by comedian Eric André—to capture unfiltered reactions and prove one satisfying bite is all it takes to win them over.

Americans named Reese (note: includes any spelling variation) are invited to publicly declare their loyalty to SNICKERS Peanut Butter by signing an online pledge at SNICKERS.com/peanutbutterpledge for a chance to win special rewards.

NEWARK, N.J., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the brand famous for satisfying hunger, SNICKERS® is stepping in to provide the ultimate solution: SNICKERS Peanut Butter. And with 71% of people* agreeing that texture is a non-negotiable part of their eating experience, the debate between creamy and crunchy peanut butter has never been more intense. By translating signature satisfaction into a multi-sensorial treat packed with REAL creamy peanut butter, crunchy peanuts, rich caramel, and fluffy nougat, SNICKERS is making sure that peanut butter lovers never have to choose between creamy and crunchy again.

SNICKERS Peanut Butter packs REAL creamy peanut butter and crunchy peanuts into one bar for the ultimate multi-sensorial satisfaction that even people named Reese can't deny.

To get to the bottom of this classic divide and find out what truly satisfies, SNICKERS assembled a focus group of unbiased participants all who share one thing in common: their name is Reese (or Reece, Rhys, etc.). In a series of candid fly-on-the-wall clips produced and directed by comedian Eric André, the brand captures the unfiltered and hilarious reactions of the "Reeses" as they taste the multi-layered satisfaction of SNICKERS Peanut Butter and SNICKERS Peanut Butter Ice Cream for the first time.

"When it comes to peanut butter and chocolate, people usually feel they have to compromise, but SNICKERS Peanut Butter delivers real creamy peanut butter and crunchy peanuts for the ultimate multisensorial satisfaction," said Martin Terwilliger, Marketing Vice President, Mars Wrigley North America. "We're so confident in our product that we put it to the test. The verdict is in, and it's clear nothing else satisfies quite like it."

SNICKERS is now extending an invitation beyond the focus group to every "Reese" in America to publicly pledge their love for SNICKERS Peanut Butter, for a chance to win a year's supply. Starting today through Thursday, June 11, anyone with the first, middle, or last name Reese (including spellings with a "c", "y", or any other way), can sign the official SNICKERS Peanut Butter pledge at www.snickers.com/peanutbutterpledge.

By signing, participants declare their loyalty to the multi-sensorial satisfaction that only SNICKERS Peanut Butter delivers.

The first 100 people named "Reese" to see the light will get special rewards, and we'll randomly select 25 to receive a year's supply of SNICKERS Peanut Butter.

The campaign builds on the brand's recently released SNICKERS Peanut Butter creative, including the launch of "Stuck", an ad that humorously highlights how hunger can lead to indecisiveness. While other brands force a choice, SNICKERS Peanut Butter satisfies with everything you want in a single bite.

SNICKERS Peanut Butter features real, creamy peanut butter, crunchy peanuts, rich caramel, and fluffy nougat, all covered in milk chocolate. And new SNICKERS Peanut Butter Ice Cream delivers everything people know and love about SNICKERS Ice Cream, but with the satisfying crunch of peanuts both inside the ice cream and on top. They are both available at retailers nationwide.

For more information and to keep up with the latest SNICKERS news, follow along on Facebook, X, TikTok and Instagram.

*Source: Puratos' Taste Tomorrow survey

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact:

Chris Bendeck Dana Davidson Mars Wrigley Weber Shandwick [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated