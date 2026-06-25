SNT Biotech Announces a Partnership with Waters Corporation to Bring the Most Comprehensive FDA-Cleared At-Home HPV Cervical Cancer Screening Tool Available in the U.S. Today to Patients

PLAINFIELD, Ill., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Population health technology company, SNT Biotech, today announced its go-to-market solution designed to expand access to at-home cervical cancer screenings nationwide and to give women choices beyond getting care in a clinic.

This announcement builds on recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance of The Onclarity™ HPV Self-Collection Kit, enabled by the BD Onclarity™ HPV Assay. Federal guidelines for most insurers mean self-collected HPV screening is covered at no cost to members by 20271.

The Onclarity™ HPV Self-Collection Kit, tested with the BD Onclarity™ HPV Assay, is the most comprehensive at-home cervical cancer screening tool available in the U.S. today. Credit: Waters Corp.

Despite 4,000 women this year predicted to die from cervical cancer, it is largely preventable through routine screening and early detection of human papillomavirus (HPV), the virus responsible for nearly all cervical cancers2. Yet approximately 60%3 of diagnoses occur in individuals who are unscreened or under-screened, reflecting persistent barriers to access and early detection.

SNT Biotech's fully integrated population health approach solves a dilemma for health plans, managed care organizations, Federally Qualified Health Centers and provider networks that support Medicaid and commercial populations and are looking to improve cervical cancer screening rates for their hard-to-engage members.

SNT Biotech's commercialization model includes an approach that helps ensure women complete and return tests to its lab to analyze. This platform helps close cervical cancer screening gaps by delivering The Onclarity™ HPV Self-Collection Kit directly to members who are overdue.

At-home testing has emerged as a promising way to expand preventive care beyond traditional settings. Historically, completion and return rates for many at-home screening kits remain low, often in the single digits leaving a significant percentage of kits never returned and limiting clinical impact.

SNT Biotech's platform directly reaches and educates patients throughout their screening journey - from member identification to text, email and live calls, multilingual engagement and lab processing in its CLIA and COLA-accredited facility. Results are delivered to members, primary care physicians and health plan quality teams, using real-time program dashboards. With this population health platform, SNT Biotech intends to significantly boost screening and average return rates for underserved populations.

"We are thrilled to partner with Waters Corporation to advance women's health. The Onclarity™ HPV Self-Collection Kit, enabled by the BD Onclarity™ HPV Assay, which detects 14 high-risk HPV genotypes and uniquely distinguishes six individual genotypes and three strategically pooled results, offers the most comprehensive and informative HPV screening solution available in the U.S.," said Shital Daftari, founder and CEO of SNT Biotech.

"We help solve a specific problem for women who need screening the most and who have the least access to it. Our screening solution combines education and infrastructure with actionable insights to address the real-world challenges of preventative care," noted Daftari.

"Despite cervical cancer being preventable, a woman dies from the disease every 90 seconds. Expanding access to screening is critical, and at-home HPV self-collection removes barriers that keep people from getting screened. Extended genotyping is another significant advance, allowing clinicians to identify high-risk HPV types and enable more precise risk assessment and tailored care," said Jeff Andrews, M.D., FRCSC, Vice President of Medical Sciences, Waters Advanced Diagnostics, Waters Corporation. "We are pleased to expand access to cervical cancer screening with the Onclarity™ HPV Self-Collection Kit and approved BD Onclarity™ HPV Assay, the most comprehensive HPV screening tool available in the U.S. today, through strategic distribution partnerships."

Improving screening completion rates addresses a critical driver of healthcare performance, as screening rates influence quality measures, reimbursement, and long-term cost outcomes.

"Cervical cancer screening is imperative to cancer control. At-home HPV testing self-collection has the potential to change how we reach vulnerable populations who have historically had lower rates of cervical cancer screening. With this approach, we remove some of the most common barriers to screening and enhance the opportunity to detect disease earlier and improve outcomes," said Dr. Yvonne Collins, MD, gynecologic oncologist.

About SNT Biotech: SNT Biotech, a minority and women-owned population health technology company, focuses on screening and advancing access to preventive care through patient-centered engagement solutions that support education, early detection, and improved health outcomes. The company partners with healthcare organizations, including health plans, to close care gaps and to ensure that diagnostic innovations translate into real-world impact.

The BD Biosciences and BD Diagnostic Solutions businesses have been acquired by Waters Corporation ("Waters"). Becton, Dickinson and Company or one of its affiliates or subsidiaries ("BD") remains the legal manufacturer of Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions products until all required regulatory transfers are completed. During this interim period, BD maintains full responsibility for all regulatory obligations of the legal manufacturer. Product information provided here is supplied under BD's regulatory authority. To learn more about the relationship between Waters and BD during this transition period, please see our detailed summary: www.waters.com/bdtransaction.

Contact: Kellee Johnson for SNT Biotech, 312-751-3959, [email protected]

1 Portero, Lou. At-Home Cervical Cancer Screening Is Now Covered Under Federal Guidelines. Urban Health Today. (2026 January 29)

2 World Health Organization. (2026, March 17). Cervical Cancer. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/cervical-cancer.

3 Scarinci IC, Garcia FA, Kobetz E, Partridge EE, Brandt HM et al. (2010) Cervical cancer prevention: new tools and old barriers. Cancer 116 (11): 2531-2542.

SOURCE SNT Biotech