Sobi enters strategic partnership with Innate Pharma to license lacutamab in T-cell lymphoma

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) and Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH) (NASDAQ: IPHA) ("Innate" or the "Company") today announced that they have entered a strategic partnership to enable initiation of the TELLOMAK-3 confirmatory Phase 3 study in cutaneous T cell lymphoma (CTCL), a key step toward filing for accelerated approval of lacutamab in Sézary syndrome, a subtype of CTCL.

Under the agreement, Innate will conduct the TELLOMAK-3 Phase 3 confirmatory trial in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, supporting a planned accelerated approval filing in Sézary syndrome. The planned TELLOMAK-3 study will subsequently support applications for full approvals in key jurisdictions in Sézary syndrome and mycosis fungoides, the most common subtype. Sobi will receive exclusive global rights to commercialise lacutamab upon potential accelerated approval and will be eligible to assume full global development rights following positive Phase 3 results. Closing of the transaction is subject to closing conditions, including the receipt of transaction related anti-trust clearance.

"This agreement is an important step in strengthening our portfolio and reflects our strategy of partnering with leading innovators to bring differentiated therapies to patients with rare diseases. We look forward to working with Innate Pharma to advance lacutamab and, subject to regulatory approvals, make it available to patients globally."

– Guido Oelkers, President and CEO of Sobi.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sobi and enable TELLOMAK-3 initiation, the pivotal next step in advancing lacutamab toward a potential accelerated approval in Sézary syndrome," said Jonathan Dickinson, Chief Executive Officer of Innate Pharma. "Sobi is the ideal partner to help unlock the full potential of lacutamab. Their expertise in rare diseases, proven commercial capabilities and global reach perfectly complement Innate's expertise in CTCL clinical development. Together, we share the ambition to bring lacutamab to patients globally as quickly as possible."

Transaction details

Under the terms of the agreement, Sobi will pay Innate Pharma USD 75 million, payable on closing. Innate will be eligible to receive up to a further USD 40 million in respect of near-term development milestones connected to Sezary syndrome. Additionally, Innate will be eligible to receive up to USD 465 million related to the option for Sobi to get full development rights and to future regulatory and commercial milestones. Innate will be eligible to receive tiered double-digit royalties on net sales.

About Lacutamab

Lacutamab is a first-in-class anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, currently developed in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). CTCL is a group of rare non-Hodgkin lymphomas that includes Sézary syndrome, a rare and aggressive leukemic form, and mycosis fungoides, the most common subtype in CTCL.

The program has received Fast Track designation from the FDA, PRIME designation from the EMA for Sézary syndrome, Orphan Drug designation in both the U.S. and EU for CTCL, and Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for relapsed or refractory Sézary syndrome. The program is advancing toward a pivotal Phase 3 TELLOMAK-3 study, an open-label, multicenter, randomised trial in patients with Sézary syndrome and mycosis fungoides who have failed at least one prior systemic therapy. The study includes a confirmatory cohort in Sézary syndrome intended to support a potential accelerated approval and upon study completion a full approval for Sézary syndrome, and a registrational cohort in mycosis fungoides intended to support full approval, with progression-free survival (PFS) as the primary endpoint.

About Innate

Innate Pharma S.A. is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies for cancer patients. Leveraging its expertise on antibody-engineering and innovative target identification, Innate Pharma is developing innovative and differentiated next generation antibody therapeutics.

Innate Pharma is advancing a portfolio of differentiated potential first- and/or best-in-class assets, focused on areas of high unmet medical need, including IPH4502, a differentiated Nectin-4 ADC developed in solid tumours, lacutamab, an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody developed in cutaneous T cell lymphomas and monalizumab, an anti-NKG2A antibody developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Sobi®

Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 2,000 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2025, revenue amounted to SEK 28 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out below on 10 August 2026 at 08:00 CEST.

Gerard Tobin

Head of Investor Relations

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