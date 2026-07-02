SoCalGas and U.S.VETS Honor Veterans with 250th Anniversary Fourth of July Celebration

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LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), in collaboration with U.S.VETS, hosted a special Fourth of July celebration today at the U.S.VETS Inland Empire campus on March Air Reserve Base, commemorating America's 250th anniversary while honoring the service and sacrifice of veterans and their families.

The event brought together approximately 150 veterans and their family members for an afternoon of community, connection, and celebration.

The gathering comes at a time when veteran support remains critical nationwide. On any given night, more than 32,000 veterans experience homelessness in the United States, underscoring the importance of organizations like U.S.VETS. At the Inland Empire campus alone, more than 400 veterans reside on site, making events like today's celebration a meaningful opportunity to foster community, connection, and recognition of service.

"As our nation celebrates its 250th anniversary, it is especially meaningful to honor the veterans who have helped protect the freedoms we celebrate this Independence Day," said Paul Goldstein, vice president of supply chain and support operations at SoCalGas and executive sponsor of the company's veteran employee resource group. "SoCalGas is proud to serve our veterans today and, together with U.S.VETS, create a welcoming space where they feel appreciated, supported, and connected."

Attendees enjoyed a festive lineup of activities, including a live BBQ meal served by SoCalGas employee volunteers, lawn games such as cornhole and life-sized Connect 4, tabletop games, and themed entertainment. The event created a welcoming and celebratory environment for veterans and their families ahead of Independence Day.

SoCalGas employees, including members of the company's veteran employee community, volunteered throughout the day—serving meals, facilitating activities, and engaging directly with residents—further strengthening the company's commitment to those who have served.

"On behalf of myself and our entire team, we are incredibly grateful for SoCalGas and the significant impact the company has made on the lives of the veterans we serve through workforce initiatives and its role as an outstanding community partner," said Nicole Starks-Murray, executive director of U.S.VETS Inland Empire. "Their generous contributions of time, volunteerism and commitment to creating pathways toward sustainable living truly make a difference. Celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States alongside SoCalGas makes this event especially meaningful."

Today's celebration reflects an ongoing collaboration between SoCalGas and U.S.VETS to support veterans across Southern California. Through this initiative, SoCalGas's charitable grants help to fund critical services—including housing and workforce development programs—while also creating opportunities for employee volunteerism and community engagement.

The U.S.VETS Inland Empire site serves hundreds of veterans annually, providing supportive housing and resources that help veterans transition to stable, independent lives. Events like today's celebration not only recognize their service but also reinforce a sense of belonging and community.

About SoCalGas

SoCalGas is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States, serving more than 21 million consumers across approximately 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. Our mission is: Safe, Reliable, and Affordable energy delivery today. Ready for tomorrow. SoCalGas is a recognized leader in the energy industry and has been named Corporate Member of the Year by the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce for its volunteer leadership in the communities it serves. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), a leading U.S. utility holding company. For more information, visit SoCalGas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on social media @SoCalGas.

About U.S.VETS

U.S.VETS is the largest nonprofit with boots on the ground combating America's veteran homelessness crisis head-on. Our holistic approach delivers intervention and prevention services—including housing, mental health, career and supportive services—helping more than 20,000 veterans and their families each year. With residential and service sites nationwide, U.S.VETS is on a mission to prevent and end veteran homelessness so no veteran sleeps on the streets they once defended.

Message Funded by Shareholders.

SOURCE Southern California Gas Company