Socket Mobile Partners with 3Eye Technologies to Expand Industrial Mobility Solutions for Apple-Based Frontline Operations

FREMONT, Calif., August 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with 3Eye Technologies, a value-added distributor specializing in mobility solutions for the modern frontline workforce. Through the partnership, 3Eye Technologies will distribute Socket Mobile's portfolio of barcode scanners, contactless readers, and mobile data capture solutions to its network of channel partners across North America.

The partnership supports Socket Mobile's continued expansion into industrial and frontline mobility markets by increasing access to its growing portfolio of rugged, Apple-based data capture solutions. Together, Socket Mobile and 3Eye Technologies will help reseller partners deliver complete mobility solutions for manufacturing, warehousing, transportation, field service, healthcare, retail, and other environments where reliable mobile data capture is critical.

"Our partnership with 3Eye Technologies represents an important step in expanding Socket Mobile's reach within industrial and frontline mobility markets," said Dave Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer at Socket Mobile. "As organizations modernize frontline operations, demand for Apple-based scanning solutions continues to grow because familiar, intuitive technology helps reduce training time, accelerate adoption, and improve productivity. Through our partnership with 3Eye Technologies, we're helping meet this growing demand by expanding access to Socket Mobile's rugged, Apple-compatible data capture solutions through a trusted network of mobility resellers across North America."

Socket Mobile has built a reputation for delivering application-friendly Bluetooth data capture solutions that integrate seamlessly with leading mobile devices and business applications. The partnership with 3Eye strengthens Socket Mobile's channel strategy while expanding opportunities for reseller partners to deliver reliable mobile data capture solutions to organizations modernizing frontline operations.

For 3Eye Technologies, the addition of Socket Mobile expands its portfolio of endpoint mobility solutions, enabling reseller partners to provide customers with dependable wireless data capture technologies that improve operational efficiency, productivity, and accuracy across a broad range of frontline applications.

"This strategic partnership brings together Socket Mobile's proven scanning technology and 3Eye's expertise in frontline mobility and channel enablement," said Alex White, VP of Strategic Partnerships at 3Eye Technologies. "By expanding access to reliable, Apple-compatible data capture solutions through our routes to market, we're helping partners unlock new scanning use cases for mobile frontline workers and deliver solutions that improve accuracy, productivity, and operational efficiency."

The partnership reflects both companies' commitment to supporting organizations as they modernize frontline operations with mobile technologies that improve productivity while simplifying deployment and long-term management.

About Socket Mobile, Inc.

Socket Mobile is a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Socket Mobile's revenue is primarily driven by the deployment of third-party barcode-enabled mobile applications that integrate Socket Mobile's cordless barcode scanners and contactless readers/writers. Mobile Applications servicing the specialty retailer, field service, digital ID, transportation, and manufacturing markets are the primary revenue drivers. Socket Mobile has a network of thousands of developers who use its software developer tools to add sophisticated data capture to their mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Fremont, Calif., and can be reached at +1-510-933-3000 or www.socketmobile.com. Follow Socket Mobile on LinkedIn, X, and keep up with our latest News and Updates.

About 3Eye Technologies

3Eye Technologies is a value-added IT distributor headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan, focused on endpoint solutions for the modern deskless worker. Built for partners and tuned for impact, 3Eye helps resellers deliver outcomes for the people who work where work gets done — on the factory floor, in the field, at the point of care, at the edge, or on the move.

Media Contact:

David Holmes

[email protected]

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.