Soctera raises $4 million to break the thermal ceiling of defense and space systems

ITHACA, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Soctera, Incorporated (Soctera) has closed $4 million in seed funding backed by Anorak Ventures and Multiball Capital, with additional participation from 9Yards Capital, Mana Ventures, and Red Bear Ventures. The company will use the funding to develop its power amplifiers: the electronic devices that dictate wireless signal range and fidelity for radar, electronic warfare, satellites, and telecommunications networks.

When a power amplifier overheats, the system it powers goes with it. Range collapses and signals distort. The increasing demands of modern systems have made heat the fundamental constraint on wireless performance. Soctera attacks that constraint at the semiconductor level, enabling longer-range detection and communication, clearer signals, and hardware that lasts.

"By co-optimizing the semiconductor stack electrically and thermally, we reduce the gallium nitride (GaN) content in each device by 20X and halve thermal resistance. We are now turning our materials-level advantage into qualified power amplifiers," said Reet Chaudhuri, co-founder and CTO of Soctera.

"The people building next-generation radar and satellites are already asking for more than any amplifier can deliver," said Austin Hickman, co-founder and CEO of Soctera. "This raise lets us answer them, scaling the team and the manufacturing to put that hardware in their hands."

The company spun out of Cornell University's Jena-Xing group, a top research lab in the field of wide bandgap electronics. Prior to the seed raise, Soctera won over $4.2 million in non-dilutive grant funding from the National Science Foundation, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and the CHIPS Act to develop and demonstrate its core technology. As defense and space systems take on harder jobs at longer distances, the reach and reliability of every signal increasingly decides what those systems can do.

"The ability to immediately detect threats at greater range with improved fidelity is increasingly becoming a key advantage for the modern warfighter," said Greg Castle, Managing Partner at Anorak Ventures. "The shift towards autonomous systems is accelerating the need for improved signal handling. Soctera's technology will give the U.S. and our allies a key advantage for communication and detection both on and off the battlefield."

About Soctera

Soctera builds power amplifiers that extend the range, fidelity, and reliability of modern systems that detect threats and carry critical communications. From defense radar and electronic warfare to satellite and commercial networks, Soctera is building the semiconductor foundation these next-generation systems will run on. Learn more at www.soctera.com or reach out at [email protected].

SOURCE Soctera, Inc.