Sojourn Lodging Announces Wild Cave Tours at Sojourn Grotto in Partnership with TennTours

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojourn Lodging is excited to announce plans to introduce guided wild cave tours at its flagship Sojourn Resorts property in Sevierville, Tennessee, offering guests a rare opportunity to explore a remarkable underground world hidden beneath the Smoky Mountains.

Pictured inside the Sojourn Grotto, an adventurer stands beneath towering rock formations that showcase the remarkable scale of this underground space. Guided tours allow guests to explore hidden passages, cave history, and a side of the Smoky Mountains few visitors ever experience.

The tours will be operated in partnership with TennTours, led by experienced cave guide Jonathan Perez. Through this partnership, guests will have the opportunity to safely navigate the cave's extensive passageways, underground streams, and breathtaking formations while gaining a deeper understanding of the geology and natural history that shaped the region.

Known as the Sojourn Grotto, the cave extends more than 800 feet through a series of expansive chambers featuring flowing water, gypsum deposits, colorful flowstone formations, and naturally sculpted passageways. The cave includes multiple rooms ranging from intimate passageways to cathedral-like chambers with ceilings exceeding 35 feet in height. Visitors can learn more about the cave's history and unique features in Sojourn Lodging's article, A Look at the Cave Beneath Sojourn Lodging.

The guided cave experience is being developed as an optional adventure activity for guests seeking something beyond a traditional Smoky Mountain vacation. Tours will focus on cave exploration, geology, underground ecosystems, and the unique natural features found throughout the cavern system.

"At Sojourn, we believe travel should be memorable, immersive, and a little adventurous," said Anjan Ghosal, founder of Sojourn Lodging. "The Sojourn Grotto gives guests the opportunity to experience something truly different—an underground adventure that connects them to the natural beauty of the Smoky Mountains."

Underground streams wind throughout the cave system, and visitors may encounter small fish inhabiting the crystal-clear waters. Some chambers feature brilliant white and golden flowstone formations, while others showcase shimmering mineral deposits that create an environment unlike anything found above ground.

"We at TennTours are excited to partner with Sojourn Lodging to offer travelers an immersive wild cave experience," said Perez. "Through our 2–3 hour tours, guests navigate intricate passageways and discover the cave's wild, untouched beauty while learning about the geological processes that continue to shape it today."

Guests staying at Sojourn Lodging will receive preferred access and discounted pricing for cave tours. Additional details and tour availability will be announced in the coming months. Information about accommodations and future cave tour announcements can be found at Sojourn Lodging.

About Sojourn Lodging

Sojourn Lodging is a Smoky Mountain hospitality company offering unique tiny home accommodations and outdoor experiences designed around adventure, exploration, and memorable stays. Located in Sevierville, Tennessee, Sojourn combines thoughtfully designed accommodations with communal amenities and convenient access to the region's most popular attractions, creating distinctive experiences for couples, families, groups, and outdoor enthusiasts.

Additional Media Assets

High-resolution photos and videos of the Sojourn Grotto and Sojourn Lodging properties are available in our media kit.

SOURCE Sojourn Lodging