Soka University of America Acquires Monterey Institute Campus, Continuing Select Graduate Programs

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Soka University of America (SUA) has established a second campus in Monterey, California, continuing select graduate programs previously offered by the Middlebury Institute of International Studies (MIIS) under the new name Monterey Institute of International Studies at Soka University of America.

The establishment of the Monterey campus marks an important milestone for SUA and reflects a thoughtful continuation of graduate programs that have demonstrated academic strength and align closely with the university's mission of fostering global citizens committed to living contributive lives. The transition is centered on the future of these select graduate programs, ensuring they continue within an institution whose educational philosophy emphasizes peace, human rights, intercultural understanding, and global citizenship.

"The world-class graduate programs continuing at Monterey are a strong fit with SUA's mission and educational values," said Ed Feasel, president of Soka University of America. "Bringing these programs into the Soka community strengthens opportunities for students and faculty while preserving the distinctive academic excellence that has made these graduate programs successful."

With campuses in Aliso Viejo and Monterey, SUA is uniquely positioned to foster collaboration across its academic community. The proximity of the two California campuses enables meaningful faculty collaboration, student exchange, interdisciplinary learning, and shared programming that enrich the educational experience across both locations.

"We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Soka University of America and excited to see the legacy of the Institute continue in Monterey," said Ian Baucom, Middlebury's president. "Our institutions share closely aligned missions and a commitment to preparing students to address global challenges. This agreement will allow many MIIS academic programs to continue in Monterey and create opportunities for faculty and staff to carry that important work forward."

The graduate programs continuing at Monterey complement SUA's longstanding commitment to preparing students to contribute meaningfully to an increasingly interconnected world. By continuing select graduate programs with demonstrated strength and clear mission alignment, SUA expands opportunities for graduate education while remaining focused on academic excellence and global engagement.

Programs will include:

In Person (Monterey, CA)

MA in Nonproliferation and Terrorism Studies

MA in Threat Intelligence

MA in International Policy and Development

MA in Global Governance and Policy

MA in Translation and Localization Management

MA in Chinese Translation and Interpretation

MA in Spanish Interpretation

MA in Interpretation for Diplomats and Executives

Online

MS in Cybersecurity

MA in Localization Project Management

MPA in Sustainability

Additional information regarding academic programs, admissions and implementation timelines is available at https://www.soka.edu/apply-monterey-institute.

About Soka University of America

Soka University of America is a private, nonprofit liberal arts university based in Aliso Viejo, California, dedicated to fostering a steady stream of global citizens committed to living contributive lives. Soka has established a second campus in Monterey, California, through Monterey Institute of International Studies at Soka University of America, with full transition targeted for the 2027 academic year. Its 480 undergraduate students come from across the United States and more than 40 countries around the world, a diversity that puts global citizenship into daily practice on campus. Small classes, close faculty mentorship, international perspectives, and an interdisciplinary curriculum prepare them to lead with wisdom, courage and compassion in an increasingly interconnected world.

About Monterey Institute of International Studies at Soka University of America

Monterey Institute of International Studies at Soka University of America continues select graduate programs in international policy, nonproliferation studies, translation and interpretation, and related fields, building on more than 70 years of graduate education in Monterey, California, since the Institute's founding in 1955.

SOURCE Soka University of America