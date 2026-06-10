Solenis Joins Dow's Coolant Care Network for Data Centers

WILMINGTON, Del., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solenis, a leading global provider of water treatment, process and hygiene solutions, has entered into a strategic agreement with Dow as an approved service provider within Dow's Coolant Care Network for Data Centers.

Through this collaboration, Solenis will deliver specialized fluid management, monitoring and lifecycle assurance services for data centers utilizing Dow's advanced heat transfer fluids, DOWFROST™ LC and DOWFROST™ HD, for direct-to-chip liquid cooled systems.

Solenis will advance liquid cooling system lifecycle performance and reliability through its Chem-Aqua team. Post this

Solenis' inclusion in the network reinforces its prominent role in the data center sector, strengthened by its recent addition of Chem-Aqua. Solenis added Chem-Aqua's market-leading data center water treatment and cooling solutions to its portfolio when it acquired the company's parent organization, NCH Corporation. Chem-Aqua has a well-established footprint in cooling water treatment and reuse systems, digital monitoring and analytics platforms, and industrial fluid chemistry and system protection.

While the industry has largely focused on coolant selection and system hardware, Solenis' role within the Coolant Care Network is designed to address a growing gap: ongoing fluid condition management, degradation prevention and system-level reliability.

Through this agreement, Solenis will provide:

Advanced coolant chemistry monitoring and analytics to detect degradation, contamination and system imbalances

to detect degradation, contamination and system imbalances Predictive maintenance protocols to extend fluid life and reduce unplanned downtime

to extend fluid life and reduce unplanned downtime Corrosion, fouling and biofilm risk mitigation strategies tailored to liquid cooling systems

tailored to liquid cooling systems Onsite and remote service programs integrated with data center operations teams

integrated with data center operations teams Closed-loop treatment optimization, leveraging Solenis' global expertise in industrial cooling and process water systems

"The carefully selected Dow Coolant Care Network supports data center owners with routine testing and fluid management to protect DOWFROST™ Heat Transfer Fluid performance and system reliability. In partnership with Solenis, we combine their deep data center and cooling expertise and local service reach with DOWFROST™ Technology and application expertise to deliver simple, dependable solutions that increase uptime and reduce operational risk," said Chuck Carn, Dow Data Center Growth Platform Director.

"Sustainable, high-performance cooling is not just about the fluid. It's about how it performs over time within the system," said Mike Howdeshell, President of Chem-Aqua, Solenis' light water treatment business. "This collaboration with Dow allows Solenis to deliver a consultancy-first, 360-degree lifecycle approach to liquid cooling, helping data center operators optimize both the fluid loop and the broader system for long-term resilience and operational efficiency."

DOWFROST™ is a trademark of the Dow Chemical Company.

About Solenis: www.solenis.com

SOURCE Solenis LLC