Solid-State Battery Global Market Report 2022: Wearable and Medical Devices Provide Vital Addition to 32.6% Annual Growth

The solid-state battery industry has garnered $61.3 million revenue in 2021, and it is expected to generate $775.2 million revenue in 2030, rising at a rate of 32.6% from 2021 to 2030. The growing adoption of electronic gadgets, rising road traction of electronic vehicles, and growing utility of energy storage systems and battery management propels the industry growth.



In addition, the increasing R&D activities on solid-state batteries, growing IoT-based systems adoption, and electronic device miniaturization fuel the industry's growth.



The battery capacity of 20-500 mAh captures the largest revenue share, accounting for 68.2% in 2021. It is led by solid-state battery applications, such as domestic appliances, wearable medical devices, and energy storage systems.



The consumer electronics sector is projected to experience the fastest growth resulting in the growing demand for the product.



Under the application segment, the EVs category is expected to experience the fastest growth in the coming future. These energy storage devices are widely used in electronic vehicles. In addition, the technological advancements in automotive batteries, and favorable government regulations for the adoption of electric vehicles propel the industry growth.



In addition, wearable and medical devices lead the solid-state battery industry, led by a sudden rise in the demand for pacemakers, temperature sensors, and pulse oximeters, coupled with technological advancements in the devices. It captures around 80.6% of the industry share in 2021, and, it is projected to dominate in the coming years, led by growing demand for laptops, smartphones, and smart wearables.



Why do we need a solid-state battery?



We need a solid-state battery to boost the capacity of electric vehicle batteries. It is predicted that electric vehicles will replace internal combustion engine vehicles, and lead the auto industry. Thus, EVs are required to deliver a similar mileage level, as the current ICEV. Therefore, it is crucial to expand the capacity of the electric vehicle battery.



There are two methods for increasing the capacity. The first method involves expanding the number of batteries. In this method, if the battery price rises, batteries capture a lot of vehicle space.



A solid-state battery possesses higher energy density compared to a Li-ion battery that utilizes a liquid electrolyte solution. A solid batter does not pose any risk of fire explosion. It does not require any safety components, and thus captures lesser space. Hence, there is enough space left for more active materials that expands the batter capacity.



Therefore, the growing road traction of electric vehicles propels the demand for solid-state batteries.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs



Chapter 5. Market Indicators



Chapter 6. Definition of Market Segments

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 Thin-Film Battery

6.1.2 Portable Battery

6.2 By Cell Type

6.2.1 Single-Cell

6.2.2 Multi-Cell

6.3 By Rechargeability

6.3.1 Primary Type

6.3.2 Secondary Type

6.4 By Capacity

6.4.1 Below 20 mAh

6.4.2 20-500 mAh

6.4.3 Above 500 mAh

6.5 By Application

6.5.1 Portable Consumer Electronics

6.5.2 Electric Vehicles

6.5.3 Energy Harvesting

6.5.4 Wearables & Medical Devices

6.5.5 Others



Chapter 7. Industry Outlook

Chapter 8. Global Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 12. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 13. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 14. U.S. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 15. Canada Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 16. Germany Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 17. France Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 18. U.K. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 19. Italy Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 20. Spain Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 21. China Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 22. Japan Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 23. India Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 24. Australia Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 25. South Korea Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 26. Brazil Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 27. Mexico Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 28. Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 29. U.A.E. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 30. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 31. Company Profiles



Chapter 32. Appendix



Companies Covered

Cymbet Corporation

BrightVolt Solid State Batteries

Robert Bosch GmbH

Blue Solutions

Excellatron Solid State LLC

Solid Power Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

QuantumScape Battery Inc.

ProLogium Technology Co. Ltd.

Sakuu Corporation

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

LG Chem Ltd.

