SOLIDUS FACTORY Accelerates Global Expansion Through Influencer Partnerships and K-Beauty Export Initiatives

SEOUL, South Korea, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLIDUS FACTORY announced that it is accelerating its expansion into the global K-beauty market through OEM manufacturing capabilities, FDA-certified production standards, and strategic collaborations with influencers.

Specializing in the manufacturing and export of cosmetics and health supplements, SOLIDUS FACTORY provides customized product development and production services for a wide range of clients. The company has built a competitive edge through its fast decision-making process and flexible minimum order quantity (MOQ) policy, enabling it to effectively support startups, influencer-led brands, and overseas buyers seeking tailored product solutions.

As part of its global growth strategy, SOLIDUS FACTORY has strengthened its engagement with the influencer industry to help Korean beauty brands expand internationally. CEO Byungjeon Lee currently serves as a Standing Director of the Korea Influencer E-Commerce Association, contributing to the development of the influencer ecosystem and fostering collaboration between brands and content creators.

Recently, Lee participated as both an official sponsor and judge at an industry awards ceremony, supporting the successful event and encouraging mutual growth between influencers and brands. During the ceremony, he presented an award to Gu Ain, the Grand Prize winner in the Fashion Content Creator category, highlighting the company's commitment to promoting the global growth of the K-beauty industry.

SOLIDUS FACTORY is currently expanding its business activities beyond Korea into major K-beauty export markets, including China and Southeast Asia. The company also plans to enhance its presence on global e-commerce platforms while strengthening overseas marketing initiatives to attract new buyers and increase brand awareness worldwide.

A company representative stated, "Compared to large-scale ODM manufacturers, our agile decision-making process and flexible production system allow us to respond quickly to customer needs. We are continuously strengthening our capabilities in developing customized products for overseas buyers and influencer brands."

Looking ahead, SOLIDUS FACTORY plans to further expand its influencer network, participate in international trade exhibitions, and increase buyer outreach activities, particularly in China and the Greater China region. Through these efforts, the company aims to enhance its OEM manufacturing competitiveness, diversify its export markets, and contribute to the continued growth of the global K-beauty industry.

SOURCE SOLIDUS FACTORY