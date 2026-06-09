Solomon, Berschler, Campbell & Thomas P.C. Attorneys Awarded Top 5% Super Lawyers and Rising Stars 2026

Four attorneys at Solomon, Berschler, Campbell & Thomas, P.C. have earned 2026 Super Lawyers recognition, continuing a track record of peer-acknowledged legal excellence in Norristown, Pennsylvania

NORRISTOWN, Pa., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Four attorneys at Solomon, Berschler, Campbell & Thomas, P.C. have earned 2026 Super Lawyers recognitions, continuing a track record of peer-acknowledged legal excellence spanning more than two decades in Montgomery County and across Pennsylvania. This consistent recognition in Norristown, Pennsylvania, demonstrates that Solomon, Berschler, Campbell & Thomas, P.C. has been providing exceptional service to residents and the community. More about the history and attorneys working at the firm, visit https://norristownlawyers.com/about/.

"Our lawyers have been recognized as leaders in the legal community," said Jerold Berschler, Partner. "Our commitment is not just to the legal community, but to the community as a whole. Our longevity can be tied to our success. We have a long history of positive outcomes in complex cases, even making law with some of our precedent-setting results."

Super Lawyers uses a patented multiphase selection process combining peer nominations and independent research. Candidates are evaluated on 12 indicators of professional achievement and peer recognition, with selections made annually on a state-by-state basis. Only the top 5% of attorneys in Pennsylvania earn placement on the Super Lawyers list each year. The Rising Stars designation recognizes top emerging legal talent.

Honored Norristown, Pennsylvania Attorneys

The following attorneys from Solomon, Berschler, Campbell & Thomas, P.C. have been recognized as 2026 Super Lawyers:

Jerold S. Berschler: Selected to Super Lawyers from 2004 - 2026 for his work in Family Law and Personal Injury - General.

Brendan M. Campbell: Selected to Super Lawyers from 2017 - 2026, recognized for Criminal Defense, Family Law, and Personal Injury - General.

Leno P. Thomas: Selected to Super Lawyers from 2020 - 2026, with recognition in Personal Injury - General, Criminal Defense, and Family Law.

Jamie T. Wiggins: Selected to Rising Stars from 2025 - 2026 for Personal Injury - General.

Solomon, Berschler, Campbell & Thomas, P.C.'s Super Lawyers honorees represent each of the firm's core practice areas, personal injury, family law, and criminal defense, reflecting a depth of recognized excellence across the legal matters that most directly affect Pennsylvania families. From car accident claims and custody disputes to criminal charges, the firm provides experienced counsel to clients throughout Montgomery County and the greater Philadelphia region.

Super Lawyers employs a patented multiphase selection process that combines peer nominations and independent research. Candidates are evaluated on 12 indicators of professional achievement and peer recognition, with selections made annually on a state-by-state basis. This rigorous process aims to create a credible and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys, serving as a resource for both legal professionals and consumers seeking qualified legal counsel. Only the top 5% of attorneys are selected to the Super Lawyers list each year, while Rising Stars recognizes top emerging talent.

Recognizing Legal Excellence

The recognition of these attorneys underscores Solomon, Berschler, Campbell & Thomas, P.C.'s commitment to guiding clients through complex legal decisions. For instance, the firm frequently assists Pennsylvania drivers in understanding the critical choice between limited tort and full tort coverage. This choice directly impacts a client's ability to recover compensation, including for pain and suffering, after a car accident. The firm's expertise in such nuanced areas exemplifies its dedication to protecting clients' legal rights and ensuring informed decisions.

This continued recognition reflects the firm's consistent standard of legal service. For additional information or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://norristownlawyers.com/contact-us/.

SOURCE Solomon, Berschler, Campbell & Thomas, P.C.