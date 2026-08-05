Solventum Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Reported sales increased 2.2%; organic sales increased 9.5%

Announces intent to separate its Health Information Systems business segment

Increases full-year 2026 guidance for organic sales growth, adjusted EPS and free cash flow

EAGAN, Minn., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum (NYSE: SOLV) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

Sales of $2.2 billion, increased 2.2% on a reported basis; an increase of 9.5% on an organic basis

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.53; adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.55, a 50.9% increase

Operating cash flow of $227 million; free cash flow of $144 million

"The Solventum team delivered another quarter of strong execution with results ahead of our expectations while continuing to advance our transformation," said Bryan Hanson, chief executive officer of Solventum. "We remain on track to achieve our long-term objectives as we build a more focused, dedicated MedTech company, well-positioned to create long-term shareholder value."

Second Quarter and First Six Months 2026 Financial Results



Three months ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2026

2025

Year-over-year

change

2026

2025

Year over year

change Net sales $ 2,209

$ 2,161

2.2 %

$ 4,216

$ 4,231

(0.4) % Selling, general and administrative

expenses $ 927

$ 772

20.1 %

$ 1,754

$ 1,541

13.8 % Research and development

expenses $ 178

$ 189

(5.8) %

$ 367

$ 381

(3.7) % Operating income margin 8.2 %

9.9 %

(170) bps

6.2 %

8.7 %

(250) bps Adjusted operating income margin1 28.4 %

21.9 %

650 bps

24.2 %

20.8 %

340 bps Net income $ 92

$ 90

2.2 %

$ 105

$ 227

(53.7) % Diluted earnings per

share $ 0.53

$ 0.51

3.9 %

$ 0.60

$ 1.30

(53.8) % Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 $ 2.55

$ 1.69

50.9 %

$ 4.02

$ 3.03

32.7 % Net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities $ 227

$ 169

34.3 %

$ 38

$ 198

(80.8) % Free cash flow1 $ 144

$ 59

144.1 %

$ (129)

$ (21)

(514.3) %

1 Represents non-GAAP financial measure; see the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for applicable information.

Discussion of Second Quarter Results

All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted

Organic sales growth of +9.5% in the quarter reflects strong performance across all reportable segments, primarily driven by volume and product mix and including the expected benefit of advance orders placed ahead of ERP cutovers.

GAAP and adjusted gross margin both increased, driven by IEEPA tariff refund.

GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses increased primarily due to higher costs associated with separation activities and net legal costs. Adjusted SG&A as a percent of sales was 26.0%, a decrease of 130 bps vs. prior year.

GAAP operating income margin decreased, primarily driven by net legal costs, separation and restructuring costs. Adjusted operating income margin increased primarily due to a combination of IEEPA tariff refund and ERP-timing benefit.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $227 million and free cash flow was $144 million, ahead of expectations driven by timing of tax payments and insurance proceeds.

Other Business and Operational Highlights

Announced the intent to separate its Health Information Systems business segment as part of the portfolio optimization phase of its transformation strategy. The proposed separation is expected to strengthen Solventum's focus as a dedicated MedTech company while enabling both businesses to pursue distinct growth and innovation priorities.

The Solventum Foundation announced a $350,000 grant to America's ToothFairy to expand access to oral health screenings, dental education and fluoride treatment for more than 100,000 children and caregivers in underserved communities over the next year.

For the second year in a row, named a Best Company to Work For by U.S. News & World Report in the categories of 'Health Care and Research' and 'Midwest.'

Segment and Total Company Net Sales for Second Quarter and First Six Months*



Three months ended June 30,

Increase/(Decrease) (Dollars in millions)

2026

2025

Reported

growth

Currency

impact

Constant

currency2

Other3

Organic

growth Advanced Wound Care

$ 537

$ 467

14.9 %

1.0 %

13.9 %

6.8 %

7.1 % Infection Prevention and

Surgical Solutions

836

750

11.3

1.2

10.1

—

10.1 MedSurg

1,372

1,218

12.7

1.1

11.6

2.7

8.9 Dental Solutions

396

338

17.0

1.8

15.2

—

15.2 Health Information Systems

354

339

4.4

0.2

4.2

(1.2)

5.4 Total reportable segment

net sales

2,122

1,895



















Purification and Filtration

—

189

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM All Other4

87

77

11.8

1.2

10.6

—

10.6 Total Company

$ 2,209

$ 2,161

2.2 %

1.0 %

1.2 %

(8.3) %

9.5 %

































Six months ended June 30,

Increase/(Decrease) (Dollars in millions)

2026

2025

Reported

growth

Currency

impact

Constant

currency2

Other3

Organic

growth Advanced Wound Care

$ 1,034

$ 915

12.9 %

1.7 %

11.2 %

6.6 %

4.6 % Infection Prevention and

Surgical Solutions

1,573

1,460

7.7

2.2

5.5

—

5.5 MedSurg

2,607

2,375

9.7

2.0

7.7

2.6

5.1 Dental Solutions

750

667

12.5

3.1

9.4

—

9.4 Health Information Systems

696

667

4.3

0.5

3.8

(1.3)

5.1 Total reportable segment

net sales

4,053

3,709



















Purification and Filtration

—

369

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM All Other4

163

153

6.4

1.7

4.7

—

4.7 Total Company

$ 4,216

$ 4,231

(0.4) %

1.8 %

(2.2) %

(8.0) %

5.8 %

* Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. "NM" reflects results considered not meaningful due to sale of the Purification and Filtration business in September 2025. 2 Constant currency represents the change in net sales absent the impact on sales from foreign currency translation. 3 Other represents sales impact from acquisitions and divestitures measured separately for the first 12 months post-transaction. Acquisitions include sales from the December 2025 acquisition of Acera. Divestitures primarily represents lost sales from the Company's Purification and Filtration business that was sold in September 2025. 4 All Other includes the Drinking Water business, which was previously reported within Purification and Filtration, and sales related to product supplied to 3M and other supply agreements related to legacy 3M business and assumed by the Company at Spin-Off.

Full-Year 2026 Guidance

Solventum is updating its full year 2026 guidance as follows:

Increased organic sales growth range to +2.5% to +3.0% (+3.5% to +4.0% excluding ~100 bps of SKU exit impact); from prior range of +2.0% to +3.0%

Increased adjusted EPS range to $7.10 to $7.20; from the upper end of prior range of $6.40 to $6.60

Increased free cash flow to be in the range of $200 million to $300 million; from prior estimate of ~$200M

Organic sales, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow amounts included in Solventum's full-year guidance are non-GAAP financial measures. Solventum does not provide reconciliations of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the respective GAAP metrics as it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort certain items, such as the impact of changes in currency exchange rates, impacts associated with business acquisitions or divestitures, and the timing and magnitude of restructuring activities, among other items.

See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for explanations of our non-GAAP financial measures.

Earnings Conference Call

Solventum will host a conference call today, August 5, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter financial results and fiscal year 2026 outlook. The conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at investors.solventum.com or by dialing (800) 715-9871 within the U.S. or +1 (646) 307-1963 for international callers, using the conference ID 6342275.

A replay of the webcast, along with the earnings press release, slides highlighting the results and supplemental financial disclosures, will also be available at the same link on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Solventum intends the forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in those sections. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, but instead represent only Solventum's beliefs regarding future goals, plans and expectations about its prospects for the future and other events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Solventum's control. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "sees," "should," "targets," "will," "would," or other words of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance, business plans or prospects, Solventum's review of strategic alternatives for its health information systems business, or the potential benefits of any such strategic alternatives or transaction.

Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements are the following: (1) whether Solventum will be able to identify or develop any strategic alternatives for Solventum's health information systems business; (2) Solventum's ability to execute on material aspects of any strategic alternatives that are identified and pursued; (3) whether Solventum can actually achieve the potential benefits of any strategic alternatives; (4) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the abandonment of the review of strategic alternatives or pursuit of a different structure or strategic alternative; (5) uncertainties as to the timing of the review of strategic alternatives; (6) the effects of, and changes in, worldwide economic, political, regulatory, international, trade and geopolitical conditions, natural disasters, war, public health crises and other events beyond Solventum's control; (7) operational execution risks; (8) damage to Solventum's reputation or its brands; (9) risks from acquisitions, strategic alliances, divestitures and other strategic events; (10) Solventum's business dealings involving third-party partners in various markets; (11) Solventum's ability to access the capital and credit markets and changes in Solventum's credit ratings; (12) exposure to interest rate and currency risks; (13) the highly competitive environment in which Solventum operates and consolidation in the healthcare industry; (14) reduction in customers' research budgets or government funding; (15) the timing and market acceptance of Solventum's new product and service offerings; (16) ongoing working relationships with certain key healthcare professionals; (17) changes in reimbursement practices of governments or private payers or other cost containment measures; (18) Solventum's ability to obtain components or raw materials supplied by third parties and other manufacturing and related supply chain difficulties, interruptions and disruptive factors; (19) legal and regulatory proceedings and legal compliance risks (including third-party risks) with regards to antitrust, FCPA and other anti-bribery laws, environmental laws, anti-kickback and false claims laws, privacy laws, product liability claims, tax laws, and other laws and regulations in the United States and other countries in which Solventum operates; (20) potential liabilities related to per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, collectively known as "PFAS"; (21) risks related to the highly regulated environment in which Solventum operates; (22) risks associated with product liability claims; (23) climate change and measures to address climate change; (24) security breaches and other disruptions to information technology infrastructure; (25) artificial intelligence risks; (26) Solventum's failure to obtain, maintain, protect or effectively enforce its intellectual property rights; (27) pension and postretirement obligation liabilities; (28) Solventum's separation from 3M and performance as a standalone company, including the tax-free nature of the spin and its ability to execute on its short- and long-range plans and capital allocation strategies; and (29) restructuring programs, and other risks and uncertainties described in Solventum's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

The above list is not exhaustive or necessarily set forth in the order of importance. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, and actual future results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those reflected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. A further description of these factors is located under "Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Solventum's periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. Solventum assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements discussed herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Solventum also provides non-GAAP measures that we use, and plan to continue using, when monitoring and evaluating operating performance and measuring cash available to invest in our business. The adjusted measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental measures of our performance and our liquidity that we believe help investors understand our underlying business performance and Solventum uses these measures as an indication of the strength of Solventum and its ability to generate cash.

Solventum calculates forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including organic sales growth, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in GAAP financial measures. Solventum does not provide reconciliations of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures as it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort certain items such as the impact of changes in currency exchange rates, impacts associated with business acquisitions or divestitures, and the timing and magnitude of restructuring activities, among other items. The timing and amounts of these items are uncertain and could have a material impact on Solventum's results in accordance with GAAP.

The Q2 2026 financial statements and financial information, including reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, are available on Solventum's website: investors.solventum.com.

About Solventum

At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients' lives for the better — while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at Solventum.com.

Solventum Investor Contact:

[email protected]

Solventum Media Contact:

[email protected]

Solventum Corporation

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME*

(Dollars in millions, except per-share data)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Net sales of product

$ 1,698

$ 1,668

$ 3,211

$ 3,265 Net sales of software and rentals

511

493

1,005

966 Total net sales

2,209

2,161

4,216

4,231 Cost of product

807

865

1,603

1,700 Cost of software and rentals

116

121

231

242 Gross profit

1,286

1,175

2,382

2,289 Selling, general and administrative expenses

927

772

1,754

1,541 Research and development expenses

178

189

367

381 Operating income

181

214

262

367 Interest expense, net

64

103

125

207 Other expense (income), net

9

8

13

19 Income before income taxes

108

103

123

141 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

15

13

19

(86) Net income

$ 92

$ 90

$ 105

$ 227

















Earnings per share:















Basic earnings per share

$ 0.53

$ 0.52

$ 0.60

$ 1.31 Diluted earnings per share

0.53

0.51

0.60

1.30

















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:















Basic

172.7

174.1

173.5

173.9 Diluted

173.3

175.2

174.4

175.0

* Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.

Solventum Corporation

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS*

(Dollars in millions, except per-share data)

(Unaudited)





June 30,

December 31,



2026

2025 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 403

$ 878 Accounts receivable — net of allowances of $82 and $87

1,310

1,034 Due from related parties

122

150 Inventories







Finished goods

573

636 Work in process

218

201 Raw materials and supplies

249

229 Total inventories

1,040

1,066 Other current assets

865

731 Total current assets

3,741

3,859 Property, plant and equipment — net

1,565

1,326 Goodwill

5,626

5,704 Intangible assets — net

2,408

2,592 Other assets

904

814 Total assets

$ 14,243

$ 14,294 Liabilities







Current liabilities







Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt

$ 506

$ — Accounts payable

701

687 Due to related parties

331

435 Unearned revenue

596

621 Other current liabilities

1,528

1,393 Total current liabilities

3,663

3,136 Long-term debt

4,573

5,035 Pension and postretirement benefits

358

363 Deferred income taxes

157

164 Finance leases

207

— Other liabilities

486

547 Total liabilities

$ 9,443

$ 9,245









Equity







Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 750,000,000 shares authorized

$ 2

$ 2 Shares - June 30, 2026: issued: 174,889,899; outstanding: 170,113,551







Shares - December 31, 2025: issued and outstanding: 173,490,864







Additional paid-in capital

3,919

3,876 Retained earnings

1,902

1,797 Treasury stock, at cost

(355)

— Shares - June 30, 2026: 4,776,348







Shares - December 31, 2025: —







Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(669)

(625) Total equity

4,800

5,049 Total liabilities and equity

$ 14,243

$ 14,294

* Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.

Solventum Corporation

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS*

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)





Six months ended June 30,



2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income

$ 105

$ 227 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities







Depreciation and amortization

268

251 Pension and postretirement benefit expense

27

32 Stock-based compensation expense

89

83 Deferred income taxes

(88)

(177) Changes in assets and liabilities







Accounts receivable

(286)

(15) Due from related parties

27

4 Inventories

18

(77) Accounts payable

26

23 Due to related parties

(117)

(6) Accrued compensation

(101)

(47) All other operating activities — net

68

(100) Net cash provided by operating activities

38

198









Cash flows from investing activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(167)

(219) Other — net

3

(5) Net cash used in investing activities

(164)

(224)









Cash flows from financing activities







Repayment of debt

—

(200) Proceeds from debt, net of issuance costs

46

— Net transfers from (to) 3M

2

(30) Purchases of treasury stock

(355)

— Other — net

(44)

(19) Net cash used in financing activities

(350)

(249)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

1

7









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(475)

(268) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

878

762 Less: Cash and cash equivalents within held for sale

—

(2) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 403

$ 492

* Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.

Solventum Corporation

BUSINESS SEGMENTS – (CONTINUED)*

(Unaudited)

The Company's operating activities are primarily managed through three segments: MedSurg, Dental Solutions, and Health Information Systems.

MedSurg provides: Advanced wound care products such as negative pressure wound therapy, advanced wound dressings, advanced skin care, and synthetic tissue matrices; and Infection prevention and surgical solutions products, such as I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, medical tapes and wraps, stethoscopes, medical electrodes, and medical technologies Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM").

Dental Solutions provides dental and orthodontic products, including brackets, aligners, restorative cements, and bonding agents that span the "life of the tooth," including products designed for preventative dental care, direct and indirect restoration, and broad orthodontic needs.





Health Information Systems provides healthcare systems with software solutions — including computer-assisted physician documentation, direct-to-bill and coding automation, classification methodologies, speech recognition, and data visualization platforms — that are designed to eliminate revenue cycle waste, create more time for patient care, and support value-based care.

Purification and Filtration consists of filters and membranes for biopharmaceutical and medical technologies, as well as microelectronics and food and beverage that were reported prior to the sale of the business in September 2025.

All Other primarily consists of our drinking water filtration business that was retained after the sale of the Purification and Filtration Business. All Other also includes sales and cost of sales related to our agreements to supply 3M and other supply agreements assumed by the Company at Spin-Off related to legacy 3M businesses, which were historically included within Corporate and Unallocated.

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION AND DISAGGREGATED NET SALES*



Three months ended June 30, 2026

Three months ended June 30, 2025





(Dollars in millions)

Net sales

Operating

income

Operating

margin %

Net sales

Operating

income

Operating

margin % Advanced Wound Care

$ 537









$ 467







Infection Prevention and Surgical

Solutions

836









750







MedSurg

1,372

$ 355

25.8 %

1,218

$ 210

17.3 % Dental Solutions

396

131

33.0

338

96

28.5 Health Information Systems

354

145

41.0

339

120

35.5 Total reportable segment net

sales and operating income

2,122

631





1,895

426



Purification and Filtration

—

—

NM

189

43

23.1 All Other

87

19

21.4

77

8

10.3 Amortization expense





(90)









(78)



Corporate and unallocated





(378)









(185)



Total Company

$ 2,209

$ 181

8.2 %

$ 2,161

$ 214

9.9 %

* Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION AND DISAGGREGATED NET SALES*















Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025





(Dollars in millions)

Net Sales

Operating

Income

Operating

Margin %

Net Sales

Operating

Income

Operating

Margin % Advanced Wound Care

$ 1,034









$ 915







Infection Prevention and Surgical

Solutions

1,573









1,460







MedSurg

2,607

$ 516

19.8 %

2,375

416

17.5 % Dental Solutions

750

218

29.0

667

175

26.2 Health Information Systems

696

276

39.6

667

229

34.3 Total reportable segment net

sales and operating income

4,053

1,009





3,709

820



Purification and Filtration

—

—

NM

369

70

19.2 All Other

163

30

18.6

153

19

12.7 Amortization Expense





(181)









(159)



Corporate and Unallocated





(597)









(384)



Total Company

$ 4,216

$ 262

6.2 %

$ 4,231

367

8.7 %

* Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.

Solventum Corporation

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These include (1) adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin, (2) adjusted diluted earnings per share, and (3) free cash flow. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating current performance and focusing management on our underlying operational results.

There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this information statement. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP nor do they have any standardized meaning under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies may use similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures that are calculated differently from the way we calculate such measures. Accordingly, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to such similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Management cautions you not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures, but instead to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplements to, not substitutes for, or superior to, the corresponding financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The tables below reconcile our non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest financial measure that is in accordance with U.S. GAAP for the periods presented.

Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP measures)

Adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin are not defined under U.S. GAAP. Therefore, they should not be considered a substitute for earnings data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Solventum defines adjusted gross margin as gross margin excluding the effects of restructuring costs, Spin-Off and separation-related costs, separation-related impacts due to the sale of the Purification and Filtration business, and acquisition-related costs. Solventum defines adjusted operating income as operating income excluding the effects of amortization, restructuring costs, Spin-Off and separation-related costs, certain litigation-related costs, separation-related impacts due to the sale of the Purification and Filtration business, acquisition-related costs and costs related to the planned separation of the Health Information Systems business. Adjusted operating income margin is adjusted operating income divided by the U.S GAAP measure total net sales for the same period. The Company believes adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin provide investors with visibility into the Company's unleveraged, pre-tax operating results and reflects underlying financial performance. However, adjusted gross margin and adjusted operating income should not be construed as inferring that the Company's future results will be unaffected by the items for which the measure adjusts.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is not defined under U.S. GAAP. Therefore, it should not be considered a substitute for earnings data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Solventum defines adjusted diluted earnings per share as net income excluding the after-tax effects of amortization, restructuring costs, Spin-Off and separation-related costs, certain litigation-related costs, separation-related impacts due to the sale of the Purification and Filtration business, acquisition-related costs and costs related to the planned separation of the Health Information Systems business. The Company believes adjusted earnings per share provides investors with improved comparability of underlying operating results and a further understanding and additional transparency regarding how the Company evaluates the business. However, adjusted earnings per share should not be construed as inferring that the Company's future results will be unaffected by the items for which the measure adjusts.

Solventum Corporation

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

NON-GAAP MEASURES – (CONTINUED)*

(Unaudited)





Three months ended June 30, 2026 (Dollars in millions, except per

share amounts)

Net sales

Cost of

sales5

Gross

margin %

Operating

expenses6

Operating

income

Operating

income

margin %

Non-operating

expense

(income), net7

Income

before

income

taxes

Net income

attributable

to Solventum

Diluted

EPS

Effective

tax rate GAAP

$ 2,209

$ 923

58.2 %

$ 1,105

$ 181

8.2 %

$ 73

$ 108

$ 92

$ 0.53

14.4 % Non-GAAP adjustments:







































Amortization of acquisition-

related intangible assets

—

—

—

(90)

90

4.1

—

90

76

0.44



Restructuring costs (a)

—

(9)

0.4

(33)

42

1.9

—

42

32

0.18



3M spin-off and separation-

related costs (b)

—

(33)

1.5

(112)

145

6.6

—

145

114

0.65



Certain litigation-related

costs (c)

—

—

—

(157)

157

7.1

—

157

119

0.69



Purification and Filtration

separation-related (d)

—

1

—

7

(8)

(0.4)

—

(8)

(6)

(0.04)



Acquisition-related costs(e)

—

—

—

(15)

15

0.7

—

15

11

0.07



Planned separation of

Health Information Systems-

related (f)

—

—

—

(6)

6

0.3

—

6

4

0.03



Non-GAAP

$ 2,209

$ 881

60.1 %

$ 701

$ 627

28.4 %

$ 73

$ 554

$ 442

$ 2.55

20.2 %

* Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.





Three months ended June 30, 2025 (Dollars in millions, except per

share amounts)

Net sales

Cost of

sales5

Gross

margin %

Operating

expenses6

Operating

income

Operating

income

margin %

Non-operating

expense

(income), net7

Income

before

income

taxes

Net income

attributable

to Solventum

Diluted

EPS

Effective

tax rate GAAP

$ 2,161

$ 986

54.4 %

$ 961

$ 214

9.9 %

$ 111

$ 103

$ 90

$ 0.51

12.5 % Non-GAAP adjustments:







































Amortization of acquisition-

related intangible assets

—

—

—

(78)

78

3.6

—

78

67

0.38



Restructuring costs (a)

—

(1)

0.1

(7)

8

0.5

—

8

6

0.03



3M spin-off and separation-

related costs (b)

—

(33)

1.5

(117)

150

6.9

—

150

115

0.66



Certain litigation-related

costs (c)

—

—

—

(8)

8

0.4

—

8

6

0.03



Purification and Filtration

separation-related (d)

—

—

—

(15)

15

0.7

—

15

12

0.07



Non-GAAP

$ 2,161

$ 952

56.0 %

$ 736

$ 474

21.9 %

$ 111

$ 362

$ 296

$ 1.69

18.3 %

* Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. (a) 2026 restructuring costs primarily related to the Company's Transform for the Future program. Includes employee termination costs of $11 million and other costs of $31 million, which includes third-party consulting, asset write-downs and compensation for employees dedicated to the program. 2025 restructuring costs primarily relate to the Company's Solventum Way program. Includes employee termination costs of $9 million and other costs of $(1) million. (b) Consists of costs specifically incurred in connection with the Company's separation from 3M. (c) Consists of charges and recoveries related to certain litigation matters. (d) 2026 activity consists of the profit mark-up from transition support services. 2025 activity consists of costs related to and tax impacts from the separation of the Company's Purification and Filtration business, including legal, finance and tax advisory. (e) Integration costs related to the acquisition of Acera Surgical, including amortization of inventory step-up. (f) Costs related to the planned separation of the Company's Health Information Systems business.



5 Cost of sales is the combination of cost of product and cost of software and rentals line items from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total Company's cost of sales. 6 Operating expenses is the combination of selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total Company's other operating expenses. 7 Non-operating expense (income), net is the combination of interest expense, net, and other expense (income), net line items from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total Company's non-operating expense.

Solventum Corporation

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

NON-GAAP MEASURES – (CONTINUED)*

(Unaudited)





Six months ended June 30, 2026 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Net sales

Cost

of Sales5

Gross

Margin %

Operating

Expenses6

Operating

Income

Operating

Income

Margin %

Non-Operating

Expense

(Income), net7

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

Attributable to

Solventum

Diluted

EPS

Effective

Tax Rate GAAP

$ 4,216

$ 1,833

56.5 %

$ 2,121

$ 262

6.2 %

$ 138

$ 123

$ 105

$ 0.60

15.0 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:







































Amortization of acquisition-

related intangible assets

—

—

—

(181)

181

4.3

—

181

152

0.87



Restructuring costs (a)

—

(10)

0.2

(73)

82

2.0

—

82

63

0.36



3M spin-off and separation-

related costs (b)

—

(64)

1.5

(244)

308

7.3

—

308

241

1.38



Certain litigation-related

costs (c)

—

—

—

(171)

171

4.0

—

171

129

0.74



Purification and Filtration

separation-related (d)

—

2

—

10

(12)

(0.3)

—

(12)

(9)

(0.05)



Acquisition-related costs(e)

—

(4)

0.1

(17)

21

0.5

—

21

16

0.09



Planned separation of

Health Information Systems-related (f)

—

—

—

(6)

6

0.1

—

6

4

0.02



Non-GAAP

$ 4,216

$ 1,755

58.4 %

$ 1,441

$ 1,019

24.2 %

$ 138

$ 881

$ 702

$ 4.02

20.3 %

* Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.





Six months ended June 30, 2025 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Net sales

Cost of

Sales5

Gross

Margin %

Operating

Expenses6

Operating

Income

Operating

Income

Margin %

Non-Operating

Expense

(Income), net7

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

Attributable to

Solventum

Diluted

EPS

Effective

Tax Rate GAAP

$ 4,231

$ 1,942

54.1 %

$ 1,922

$ 367

8.7 %

$ 226

$ 141

$ 227

$ 1.30

(61.0) % Non-GAAP Adjustments:







































Amortization of acquisition-

related intangible assets

—

—

—

(159)

159

3.7

—

159

135

0.77



Restructuring costs (a)

—

(11)

0.3

(15)

26

0.6

—

26

20

0.11



3M spin-off and separation-

related costs (b)

—

(60)

1.4

(210)

272

6.4

—

272

209

1.20



Certain litigation-related

costs (c)

—

—

—

(27)

27

0.6

—

27

20

0.11



Purification and Filtration

separation-related (d)

—

—

—

(31)

31

0.7

—

31

(80)

(0.46)



Non-GAAP

$ 4,231

$ 1,871

55.8 %

$ 1,480

$ 881

20.8 %

$ 226

$ 655

$ 530

$ 3.03

19.0 %

* Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. (a) 2026 restructuring costs primarily relate to the Company's Transform for the Future program. Includes employee termination costs of $16 million and other costs of $66 million, which includes third-party consulting, asset write-downs and compensation for employees dedicated to the program. 2025 restructuring costs primarily related to the Company's Solventum Way program. Includes employee termination costs of $23 million and other costs of $3 million. (b) Consists of costs specifically incurred in connection with the Company's separation from 3M. (c) Consists of charges and recoveries related to certain litigation matters. (d) 2026 activity consists of the profit mark-up from transition support services. 2025 activity consists of costs related to and tax impacts from the separation of the Company's Purification and Filtration business, including legal, finance and tax advisory. (e) Integration costs related to the acquisition of Acera Surgical, including amortization of inventory step-up. (f) Costs related to the planned separation of the Company's Health Information Systems business.



5 Cost of sales is the combination of cost of product and cost of software and rentals line items from the Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total Company's cost of sales. 6 Operating expenses is the combination of selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses from the Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total Company's other operating expenses. 7 Non-operating expense (income), net is the combination of interest expense, net, loss on debt extinguishment, net, and other expense (income), net line items from the Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total Company's non-operating expense.

Solventum Corporation

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

NON-GAAP MEASURES – (CONTINUED)*

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP measure):

Free cash flow is not defined under U.S. GAAP. Therefore, it should not be considered a substitute for income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment. It should not be inferred that the entire free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures. The Company believes free cash flow is meaningful to investors as it is a useful measure of liquidity and the Company uses this measure as an indication of the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash. Free cash flow varies across quarters throughout the year. Below find a recap of free cash flow.

(Dollars in millions)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, Major GAAP cash flow categories

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net cash provided by operating activities

227

169

38

198 Net cash used in investing activities

(87)

(110)

(164)

(224) Net cash used in financing activities

(300)

(110)

(350)

(249)

















Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)















Net cash provided by operating activities

227

169

38

198 Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(83)

(110)

(167)

(219) Free cash flow

144

59

(129)

(21)

* Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.

SOURCE Solventum