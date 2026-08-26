Somatus Invests in Maryland's Future of Kidney Care with New Home Dialysis Training Center

About 14% of patients on dialysis in the U.S. use home treatment modalities, this center is determined to change that. Post this

The effectiveness and convenience of home dialysis modalities offer patients with kidney disease improved quality of life, gentler treatment, and better health outcomes when compared to in-center dialysis. However, only about 14% of patients on dialysis in the U.S. use home-based treatment modalities—with lack of access to information and training in their local communities accounting for much of the low adoption. The Somatus Maryland Home Training Center is determined to change that.

The new Silver Spring facility offers training, support, supplies, and ongoing clinical oversight for both home hemodialysis (HHD) and peritoneal dialysis (PD) to both adult and pediatric patients. The facility accepts most insurance plans, including Medicare, Medicaid, HMOs, and PPOs. Home therapy supplies are delivered directly to the patients' home at no cost to patients.

"Somatus' home-dialysis care team—which includes a nurse, certified biomed technician, social worker, and dietitian—partners with the patient's nephrologist to deliver the highest quality clinical care and support. Our patients also have access to 24/7 on-call nurse support," says Paula Moore, MSHA, MAEd, SVP of Dialysis Operations & Clinical Services at Somatus. "Through this same model in Virginia, we watched our patients not only improve clinically, but also regain some normalcy and control in their lives that they simply couldn't achieve while doing in-center dialysis three days a week. Home dialysis is a gamechanger."

The Maryland Home Training Center builds on a proven Somatus care model that has generated exceptional outcomes for patients receiving home dialysis. Across its dialysis programs, Somatus has achieved transplant rates 3 times higher than the national rate, mortality rates 20% lower than the national rate and home modality utilization of 35%, compared with approximately 14% nationally. Somatus has also reported zero bloodstream infections among home dialysis patients during 2025 and year-to-date 2026 quality reporting.

The Somatus Maryland Home Training Center is located at 8380 Colesville Road, Suite 100-A, in Silver Spring. Near the Silver Spring Metro Station, the center is conveniently located near Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center, Suburban Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital, Sibley Memorial, Shady Grove, and Washington Adventist. Parking is free.

Sources

1. United States Renal Data System 2025 Annual Data Report. Figure 3.1a

About Somatus

Somatus is the leading provider of outcomes-driven care for individuals and communities living with chronic conditions. We partner with health plans, health systems, and clinicians to provide integrated care for patients with, or at risk of developing, cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) and other chronic conditions. The company's personalized, whole-person approach leverages local multi-disciplinary care teams, predictive analytics, and intelligent technologies to delay disease progression, improve quality of life, and reduce total cost of care. Somatus serves patients and caregivers in all 50 states and DC. Learn more at www.somatus.com.

Contact

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SOURCE Somatus