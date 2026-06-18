SOND EMERGES FROM STEALTH WITH $7M AND UNVEILS DREAMBUDS, A CLOSED-LOOP IN-EAR SLEEP PLATFORM

Boston company founded by MIT engineers opens reservations for a phone-free sleep system with an AI coach that responds to the body in real time

BOSTON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOND, a Boston-based sleep technology company, today emerged from stealth with $7 million in funding and unveiled Dreambuds, an in-ear sleep system designed to sense the body overnight and respond in real time. The round was led by E14 Fund, the MIT-affiliated venture firm, with Crosslink Capital and Ubiquity Ventures.

Reservations are now open at sond.com.

SOND Dreambuds

Most sleep products track the night and score it in the morning. Dreambuds are built to respond while the user is still asleep. The earbuds monitor 12 physiological signals overnight, including respiration, heart rate variability, cardiorespiratory coupling, sleep staging, body position, snoring, and seismocardiography (SCG). The system adapts audio in real time through a personalized AI sleep coach that learns what helps an individual fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up better. The coach draws on a library of more than 500 programs, including paced breathing exercises, guided meditations, soundscapes, and sleep stories, and can generate new content on demand, guiding a breathing exercise or reading a sleep story on any topic. Dreambuds is the first commercially available device to capture continuous overnight SCG and respiratory effort from the ear.

Dreambuds also work without a phone in the bedroom. The charging case includes Wi-Fi, a display, and physical controls. After setup, users can start a sleep program, play a podcast, ask about their sleep, or continue a session directly from the earbuds and case. An optional companion app for iOS and Android adds sleep data and hypnograms, customizable sleep plans, and integration with Apple Health and Google Health Connect.

"Sleep technology has spent the last decade telling people how they slept," said Yadid Ayzenberg, founder and CEO of SOND. "Dreambuds are built for the next step: sensing what is happening during the night and responding in the moment, not just reporting back in the morning."

Dreambuds combine in-ear sensing, adaptive audio, active noise cancellation, and a phone-free case in a system designed for nightly use. The earbuds support audio programs for relaxation, masking, breathing, sleep onset, and overnight support, and the platform is also designed to support future research applications in sleep.

SOND was founded in 2022 by two MIT graduates. Ayzenberg holds a PhD from MIT, where his research focused on large-scale biosensor data analysis, a foundation for SOND's work in overnight physiological sensing. He previously founded The Sync Project, which was acquired by Bose in 2018, and later led Bose's consumer sleep business. Co-founder and CTO Amir Lazarovich holds a master's degree from MIT and previously led engineering teams at Google.

SOND's scientific advisors include Robert Stickgold, PhD, of Harvard Medical School, a leading researcher in sleep and memory consolidation, and Eti Ben Simon, PhD, Associate Director of the Sleep Innovation Labs in the Center for BrainHealth at UT Dallas.

"Dreambuds bring sleep sensing and real-time response into the same in-ear platform," said Ayzenberg. "That matters because the ear lets us measure, deliver audio, and adapt the experience through the night."

ABOUT SOND

SOND is a Boston-based sleep technology company building Dreambuds, an in-ear sleep system designed to help people sleep better through real-time sensing, adaptive audio, and AI-guided sleep support. Founded in 2022 by MIT graduates, SOND has raised $7 million from E14 Fund, Crosslink Capital, and Ubiquity Ventures, and works with leading sleep researchers from Harvard Medical School and UT Dallas. Learn more at sond.com.

SOURCE Stealth Labs Inc.