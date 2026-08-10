SonicWall Earns Clean Sweep of 2026 CRN Annual Report Card Awards in Network Security - Enterprise Category

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SonicWall today announced it earned a clean sweep of the 2026 CRN® Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards in the Network Security – Enterprise category from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. SonicWall was named the overall winner of the category and also earned top honors in all subcategories: Product Innovation, Support, Partnership, and Managed & Cloud Services.

Among the IT channel's most respected honors, the CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards recognize technology vendors that excel in supporting and empowering their partner communities. Award winners are chosen based on direct feedback from solution providers, who evaluate vendors on the strength of their channel programs, partner experience, product innovation, and commitment to building successful, long-term partnerships.

"To lead not just the overall category, but to have the highest average score in every single subcategory, is proof our partners recognize not only the innovation in network security SonicWall delivers, but also the investment we've made in their success," said Chandro Prasad, Chief Product Officer at SonicWall. "It is a humbling recognition from the partners we work with every day. Sweeping every subcategory isn't a coincidence; it's validation that the direction we've been building toward is the right one, and one we intend to keep pushing on."

Based on thousands of solution provider evaluations collected across North America, the CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards recognize the technology vendors that deliver exceptional value to their channel partners.

"As a former partner of SonicWall, it doesn't surprise me that we swept every subcategory this year," said Jonathan Berger, Global Channel Chief at SonicWall. "I saw firsthand the level of support and partnership SonicWall brings to the table in Product Innovation, Support, Partnership, and Managed & Cloud Services. I couldn't be prouder and more honored, to be part of the team delivering this incredible achievement."

Honoring excellence across 23 technology categories, the awards highlight leadership in product innovation, support, partnership, and managed and cloud services. ARC winners stand out for their commitment to helping solution providers grow, compete, and succeed.

"The CRN Annual Report Card Awards honor technology vendors that set the standard for channel excellence," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "Selected based on direct feedback from solution providers, this year's winners have demonstrated exceptional commitment to innovation, partnership, and enabling partner success. We congratulate the 2026 ARC Award winners for earning the trust and recognition of the channel community through their continued leadership and dedication."

Coverage of the CRN 2026 ARC winners can be found online at www.CRN.com/ARC. Award winners were spotlighted during The Channel Company's XChange August 2026 conference.

To learn more, visit SonicWall at www.sonicwall.com .

About SonicWall

SonicWall is a partner-first unified cybersecurity portfolio that helps SMBs, MSPs, and IT teams consolidate network, endpoint, cloud, and threat response across hybrid environments. For more than 30 years, SonicWall has championed a partner-first model that combines purpose-built technology, cloud-delivered security services and real-time threat intelligence to help businesses prevent breaches, reduce risk and stay operational in the face of evolving modern threats. We are committed to deliver the best security outcomes for our customers where others deliver features and functions. Through its unified cybersecurity portfolio and global community of over 17,000 partners, SonicWall enables managed service providers to actively manage, continuously optimize and measurably protect networks, cloud environments, endpoints and applications. The company is redefining cybersecurity around outcomes that matter to business leaders, including breach prevention, compliance achievement, cost efficiency and reduced human error, because protection is not about what a product can do but about what it actually delivers.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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SOURCE SonicWall