Sonilo Refines Its Video-to-Music Model with V1.1 Update

The update builds on Sonilo's mission to help creators generate original music directly from their footage in seconds, without text prompts, stock libraries or copyright risk.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonilo, the world's first professionally licensed video-to-music AI platform, has released V1.1, an update that makes its AI-generated soundtracks fit video more precisely than ever.

The update sharpens the proprietary model's ability to read a video's structure and emotional arc, producing soundtracks that track the edit more closely and sound more polished as a result.

"With V1.1, we are improving how our model understands the rhythm, structure and emotion of a video, so the soundtrack can feel like it was made for the footage from the beginning," said Shawn Song, CEO of Sonilo.

Since launching in April, Sonilo has built a following among filmmakers by removing the two biggest friction points in scoring a video: searching stock libraries and manually syncing music to the edit. The platform analyzes the pacing, mood and structure of the footage and generates an original soundtrack to fit automatically.

Each upload returns three soundtrack options for the same clip, letting users compare styles and choose what works best for their edit. Generation happens in real time, so creators can begin previewing audio before the full track has rendered. The music matches the exact video length automatically, with no prompt-writing or genre searching required.

While most AI music tools are trained on unlicensed content, Sonilo is built on professionally licensed catalogs. Artists are compensated for the work that trains the model, and every soundtrack the platform generates is cleared for commercial use.

"Adding music to a video used to mean choosing between speed, fit and legal clarity, and usually sacrificing at least one," Song said. "Sonilo removes that choice entirely. Upload your footage, and you get an original, licensed soundtrack that fits in seconds."

About Sonilo

Headquartered in San Francisco, Sonilo is the world's first professionally licensed video-to-music AI platform, built for the creators defining the next era of content. Powered by its proprietary Sonilo v1.0 model, it composes original music directly from your footage in seconds, without a single text prompt. Trusted by professional creators and integrated with leading platforms, Sonilo is built on one belief: every original video deserves an equally original soundtrack.

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SOURCE Sonilo