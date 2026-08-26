Soniox and Lookalike Partner to Bring Multilingual Digital Humans to Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Authentic Interactions (AI, Inc), creator of Lookalike, StoryFile, and Authentex, today announced a partnership with Soniox, a leading provider of real-time speech recognition technology. Under the partnership, Soniox will power the speech recognition layer for Lookalike and StoryFile, enabling more accurate, natural, and multilingual conversations with digital humans.

The move brings Soniox's speech recognition engine into products built on years of real-world conversational data from Lookalike and StoryFile deployments. That combination is designed to make digital human interactions feel more natural across a wider range of languages and accents.

"StoryFile powers interactive museum exhibits all across the world, many of which present challenging acoustic environments. Based on our experiments and vast real world datasets, Soniox was the clear choice for us"

- Alex Quinn, CEO, Authentic Interactions

"Digital humans are only as natural as their ability to understand what people actually say. That means handling different languages, accents, mixed-language speech, and real-world acoustic conditions. Soniox is built for those challenges, with native-speaker accuracy across 60+ languages and low-latency recognition designed for real-time interaction. We're happy to power the speech recognition behind Lookalike and StoryFile and help make these experiences work naturally for people wherever and however they speak."

- Klemen Simonič, CEO, Soniox

Why It Matters

Real-world tested. Lookalike and StoryFile have been refined through thousands of conversations and hours of real-world use, giving the combined product a grounding in how people actually speak, not just how they're expected to speak.





Multilingual from day one. Soniox's speech recognition supports 60+ languages, extending the reach for Lookalike and StoryFile to global audiences.





Built for real conditions. Museums, learning centers, and institutions are noisy, echo-prone spaces with overlapping voices and every accent imaginable. Soniox's real-time recognition is built to hold up in exactly these settings, keeping conversations natural wherever a Lookalike or StoryFile is deployed.

About the Partnership

Starting mid-August, Lookalike and StoryFile will use Soniox as their speech recognition provider. Existing and new customers will be migrated over the coming months.

About Authentic Interactions

Authentic Interactions is the company behind Lookalike, Authentex, and StoryFile, three technologies built for a shared mission: preserving human knowledge and presence for future generations through interactive digital humans capable of natural, real-time conversation.

Lookalike is a frontier AI lab fusing breakthroughs in real-time video synthesis, generative audio, and agentic reasoning to build human interfaces that connect individuals and businesses with people everywhere, across space and time.

Authentex is the healthcare brand, powering interactions with key opinion leaders, patient testimonies, and doctor-guided diagnosis and treatment tools, giving clinicians and patients trusted, on-demand access to medical expertise.

StoryFile is the source-truth brand, grounding every response in a person's own recorded words to deliver conversations that are authentic and verifiable, ideal for museum docents and personal legacy preservation.

About Soniox

Soniox is a multilingual voice AI platform powering real-time speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and speech translation across 60+ languages. Built for the hardest challenges in voice AI, Soniox delivers native-speaker accuracy, seamless language switching/mixing, and reliable recognition of names, numbers, and domain-specific terminology.

Through a unified API, Soniox enables developers to build voice agents, wearables, dictation and voice-typing experiences, speech translation, and other real-time voice applications.

Trusted by leading technology companies and AI teams worldwide, Soniox is designed for privacy-critical and enterprise applications, with in-region processing and compliance with SOC 2 Type 2, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, HIPAA, and GDPR.

Learn more at soniox.com.

Media Contact

Denise Campbell

Chief of Staff, Authentic Interactions

[email protected]

626.298.2545

SOURCE Authentic Interactions Inc.