Sony Electronics Gives Custom Integrator Partners Interactive Look at Latest Home Entertainment Solutions at "Sony's CI Live"

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced its exhibition plans for custom integrator (CI) solutions at "Sony's CI Live," to be held September 1-3, 2021. As a founding member of leading CI trade organizations, Sony annually debuts, showcases and demonstrates technology that turns heads, wins "Best Product" awards and improves the home entertainment experience. This year, the company will showcase a broad portfolio of premium big screen televisions, video and display solutions, audio products and home cinema projectors—all designed to meet the evolving tastes and needs of custom integrators and consumers. Due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19 and the evolving Delta variant, in place of attending an annual CI industry event in September, Sony will broadcast the "Sony's CI Live" virtual event from its headquarters in San Diego. Sony's CI Live attendees will experience an impressive product lineup, including demonstrations that highlight each product's range of features and configurations.

"Sony delivers on the promise of next-generation audiovisual technologies, making the most of our close integrator relationships, and providing thoroughly engaging entertainment experiences," said Jeff Goldstein, Head of Sales, Custom Install Channel, Sony Electronics Inc. "Our portfolio of premium home entertainment products and solutions, combined with our widely-respected CI tools, training and support, means custom integrators have what they need to fulfill their customers' needs while positioning their businesses for sustained success."

At Sony's CI Live, Sony will showcase top products while reaffirming its commitment to custom integration partners. Sony products to be shown at the virtual event will include:

World's first "Cognitive Intelligence" televisions in 4K and 8K 1 , powered by the Cognitive Processor XR™. The premium BRAVIA XR television lineup features impressive design elements, a variety of screen sizes and up to 8K resolution 2 , ensuring CI partners have the best options available. The new BRAVIA XR televisions being shown at Sony's CI Live will include the MASTER Series Z9J 8K Full Array LED, which offers supreme 8K clarity with deep blacks and intense brightness, now paired with X-Wide Angle and X-Anti Reflection technology for optimal viewing in any environment. Next, the A90J and A80J OLED televisions feature XR OLED Contrast for pixel-by-pixel contrast control, along with Acoustic Surface Audio+ to deliver cinematic surround sound in perfect harmony with what is on the screen. The X95J premium Full Array LED television combines reengineered, minimalist design with a Seamless Edge bezel to embrace the screen in a single pane of glass that is naturally elegant and keeps viewers focused on the picture, without distraction. Finally, the X90J and X92 4K Full Array LED televisions offer screen size selections of up to a 75" class (74.5" diag.) and a massive 100" class (99.5" diag.) respectively with the latest video, audio and connectivity options to enjoy the big screen experience. All new BRAVIA XR models also feature BRAVIA CORE™, which provides users with a selection of the latest Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) premium and classic titles 3 and the largest IMAX Enhanced movie collection.

Sony is proud to be honored by its peers as a winner of CEPro "Best Product" awards across categories for the past four years, and is focused on supporting profitability for its dealers and custom installers.

Sony's CI Live

Sony will livestream full interactive product walk-throughs at nine times throughout the event, on September 1st, 2nd and 3rd, each day at 8am, 11am and 2pm (Pacific Time). Each session will highlight the same products, and will include time for questions from attendees, and giveaways.

Register now for the livestream here: https://app.inevent.com/Sony/CILIVE2021

1 Including a processor that cross-analyses multiple picture elements combined with focal points, recreating human perspective. As of December 2020, verified by Strategy Analytics. 2 8K: 7,680 x 4,320 pixels. Upscaled, simulated and enhanced 8K images will vary based on source content. 3 Number of titles, credits & redemption/viewing period & selection differ per TV model & subject to change.

