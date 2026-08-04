SOPHiA GENETICS Enters Collaboration to Develop Companion Diagnostics for Precision Oncology Therapies

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ: SOPH) today announced a new global collaboration to develop, validate, and deploy two companion diagnostics (CDx) supporting precision oncology therapies with AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN).

This multi-year collaboration agreement will advance the development and commercialization of two companion diagnostic programs, bringing SOPHiA GENETICS's decentralized clinical trial assays and companion diagnostic capabilities to AstraZeneca therapies.

As part of the collaboration, SOPHiA GENETICS will develop its Solid Tumor application into a decentralized companion diagnostic. In addition, the company will develop and validate its Hematological Oncology application to support a companion diagnostic program for patients with blood cancer.

"A breakthrough therapy only matters to the patients we can find in time to treat. We are moving towards a future that no longer depends on geography, where any laboratory can run the same test to the same high standard on day one of a launch. We believe these programs are what that future looks like in practice. Bringing the right therapy to the right patient, in any country and any laboratory, is the work that will define the next generation of precision medicine," said Ross Muken, CEO, SOPHiA GENETICS.

By combining accurate biomarker detection with rapid deployment, SOPHiA GENETICS aims to shorten the distance between a new therapy and the patients who need it. Through its global data-driven platform, insights generated from patient populations can help advance informed clinical decision-making across healthcare systems. This vision of connected, data-driven medicine underpins these programs, with the goal of expanding access to innovative treatments and improving outcomes for patients worldwide.

About SOPHiA GENETICS Companion Diagnostics

SOPHiA GENETICS end-to-end diagnostic capabilities span the drug development and launch continuum:

Clinical Trial Assay (CTA) development , to identify, screen, and enroll the right patients quickly and accurately during a trial.

, to identify, screen, and enroll the right patients quickly and accurately during a trial. Companion Diagnostic (CDx) development, validation, and regulatory submission , taking an assay from research use through analytical and clinical validation to approval in the US, EU, Japan, and beyond.

, taking an assay from research use through analytical and clinical validation to approval in the US, EU, Japan, and beyond. Deployment through the SOPHiA DDMTM Platform and the SOPHiA DDMTM MaxCare Program, enabling laboratories to bring testing in-house and adopt new genomic applications with confidence, reaching larger populations around the globe.

SOPHiA GENETICS's technology-agnostic, cloud-based platform lets healthcare institutions run the same validated, AI-powered analysis locally, while sharing and benefiting from the collective intelligence of a global network of more than 1,000 connected institutions across over 75 countries. For a pharmaceutical partner preparing a global launch, that means a companion diagnostic that can be available in the local lab on day one of drug approval.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is an AI-native healthcare technology company on a mission to transform patient care by expanding access to data-driven medicine globally. It is the creator of SOPHiA DDM™, an AI platform that analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data to generate real-time, real-world insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact [email protected] to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

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