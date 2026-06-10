Sophia Launches SophiaAI: The Platform Turning Working Women from Cash Holders to Active Investors

Built on more than one million data points, SophiaAI is the world's first gender-smart AI money coaching platform — deployed through employers, financial institutions and communities at scale, 24/7.

SINGAPORE and LONDON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sophia, the world's first gender-smart AI money coaching platform, today announced the launch of SophiaAI: a platform purpose-built to turn working women from cash holders into active investors. SophiaAI delivers 24/7 personalised AI and human coaching across Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

SophiaAI Money Coaching app launch announcement

The gender investing gap is structural, not attitudinal. Women carry disproportionate unpaid care responsibilities that compete with the time and bandwidth required to engage with personal finances. When they seek guidance, they encounter an industry not designed with their needs in mind. The result is an experience gap that compounds over a working lifetime. It is also the most significant untapped opportunity in financial services today as women are projected to control 60% of global wealth by 2030.

"Women don't have a knowledge problem. They have an experience gap. SophiaAI closes it — 24 hours a day, without judgement."

— Christine Yu, Co-Founder, Sophia

SophiaAI delivers 24/7 AI and human money coaching, a proprietary Financial Confidence Score and life-stage awareness — giving every woman a personalised path to financial wellbeing. For employers, the result is a more financially resilient workforce, with measurable improvements in retention and productivity, tracked through an anonymised real-time dashboard.

Since launching in January 2022, Sophia has served more than 5,000 learners with a completion rate three times the industry average; 96% of participants feel confident to take their next financial step.

"We're not building another financial education course. We're building a money team for every working woman in the world."

— Nicole Denholder, Co-Founder, Sophia

Oliver Wyman estimates financial services firms are missing at least $700 billion in revenue each year by not fully meeting the needs of women customers. Sophia's analysis shows targeted financial education can shift 15–25% of women's cash holdings into investments, which rises to 30–40% with personalised coaching.

SophiaAI is available to enterprise and community partners via B2B subscription across Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and the United Kingdom. A 30-day pilot is available to new enterprise and community partners.

About Sophia

Sophia is a B2B financial coaching and education platform that helps women build financial confidence and take action. Founded in January 2022 by Christine Yu and Nicole Denholder, Sophia delivers gender-smart AI and human coaching, live facilitated sessions, and curated money experiences to enterprise clients and communities across Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Sophia serves more than 5,000 learners. Enterprise clients include HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Commonwealth Private, Estée Lauder, Kering, and S&P Global. Sophia is a women-certified business by WEConnect International. Sophia's mission: one million women investing one billion dollars by 2030.

Media Contacts

Christine Yu, Co-Founder — [email protected], +852 9834 1027

Nicole Denholder, Co-Founder — [email protected], +852 6016 1770

www.sophiawomen.com

SOURCE Sophia