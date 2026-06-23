Sophia Space Announces $7 Million SAFE Financing, Bringing Total Funding to $22 Million

Strategic investors include EverGreen Fund - The NVIDIA Alumni Investment Network, SparkLabs Group, and other leading backers supporting the future of AI-powered space technology.

PASADENA, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sophia Space, the company building the next generation of AI infrastructure and intelligent systems for the space economy, today announced the finalizing of a $7 million SAFE financing round, bringing the company's total funding to $22 million to date.

The round includes participation from EverGreen - The NVIDIA Alumni Investment Network - Evergreen, SparkLabs Group, and other strategic investors who share Sophia Space's vision of accelerating the convergence of artificial intelligence and space technologies.

The new capital will be used to expand product development, grow engineering and commercial teams, accelerate strategic partnerships, and support deployment of Sophia Space's technology platform across government, commercial, and international markets.

"This financing marks an important milestone,"said Rob DeMillo, Founder and CEO of Sophia Space. "As initiatives like Golden Dome and proliferated satellite constellations reshape the space landscape, demand for autonomous, on-orbit computing is growing rapidly. We're grateful for the support of investors who share our vision for the future of intelligent space infrastructure."

The participation of EverGreen, SparkLabs, and other prominent technology-focused investors underscores growing market confidence in the transformative potential of AI-enabled space technologies and autonomous systems.

"EverGreen backs companies at the frontier of AI infrastructure, and Sophia Space is a direct expression of that mission. Building modular, AI-optimized compute for orbit isn't an adaptation of Earth-based architecture. It's a ground-up rethink. Our network brings deep expertise across the full AI and HPC stack, and we'll support Sophia not just at close but through the technical and commercial milestones ahead," said Jeff Brown, Founding Partner at EverGreen, the NVIDIA Alumni Investment Network. .

"Sophia Space is operating at the intersection of two of the most transformative technology trends of our time: artificial intelligence and the expanding space economy," noted Bernard Moon, Co-founder & Partner at SparkLabs Group. "Their team has demonstrated a clear vision, strong technical execution, and a compelling strategy for building the intelligent infrastructure that future space operations will require."

Since its founding, Sophia Space has focused on developing technologies that enable more intelligent, scalable, and autonomous operations across the rapidly expanding space economy. The company is positioned at the intersection of artificial intelligence, advanced computing, and aerospace innovation, addressing emerging opportunities in both terrestrial and orbital environments.

"We believe the future of space will be increasingly driven by intelligent systems," added Founder and CTO Dr. Leon Alkalai. "This investment allows us to move faster, deepen our technical capabilities, and continue delivering solutions that help define the next era of space innovation."

With total funding now reaching $22 million, Sophia Space is accelerating its roadmap while expanding its presence within the global AI and aerospace ecosystems.

About Sophia Space

Sophia Space is building advanced AI-powered technologies and infrastructure for the emerging space economy. By combining cutting-edge artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and aerospace innovation, the company enables organizations to operate more intelligently, efficiently, and securely across space and terrestrial environments.

SOURCE Sophia Space