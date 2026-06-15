Sophus Capital Launches Two Actively Managed Emerging Market ETFs on Nasdaq

EMEM and EMSC offer institutional-grade emerging market expertise in a liquid, tax-efficient ETF structure

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sophus Capital, an emerging markets investment team of Consilium Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, is pleased to announce the launch of two actively managed exchange-traded funds on The Nasdaq Stock Market: the Sophus Capital Emerging Market ETF (Ticker: EMEM) and the Sophus Capital Emerging Market Small Cap ETF (Ticker: EMSC). Both funds are sub-advised by Consilium Investment Management LLC, doing business as Sophus Capital, and advised by Empowered Funds, LLC, doing business as ETF Architect.

EMEM is an all-cap fund seeking long-term capital appreciation across the full emerging market universe, with a management fee of 0.65%. EMSC focuses exclusively on small-cap emerging-market companies and charges a management fee of 0.85%. Together, the funds offer complementary exposure: EMEM captures global trade and technology themes — while EMSC provides deeper diversification into local economies less correlated to global trade flows.

The launch comes as emerging market equities show renewed momentum following a prolonged period of underperformance. The shift from globalization to regionalization of trade, a weaker U.S. dollar, and the AI-driven technology investment cycle are creating meaningful near-term tailwinds. Over the longer term, Sophus Capital believes demographics, a broadening wealth effect, and exposure to key resources and technologies position emerging markets as a compelling diversifier within global portfolios.

Both funds are driven by the proprietary Sophus Capital Emerging Markets Alpha Model, which ranks over 5,000 companies on improving earnings growth and attractive valuations. Companies in the top quintile undergo rigorous fundamental analysis, including direct engagement with management teams. The process is designed to exploit structural inefficiencies in emerging markets — bias, limited information availability, and restricted access — that the Sophus Capital team has navigated for more than two decades.

Michael Reynal, Chief Investment Officer at Sophus Capital, stated, "Emerging markets are at an inflection point, and the timing of this launch reflects both the strength of the opportunity and the culmination of over two decades building this team and process. We have spent our entire careers focused exclusively on emerging markets — through cycles, through structural shifts, and through the evolution from large pension mandates to today's ETF-first world. EMEM and EMSC reflect two distinct ways to participate in the same long-term opportunity: the continued rise of emerging market economies and the companies driving that growth."

The Sophus Capital team, led by Michael Reynal and Maria Freund, CFA, has worked exclusively in emerging markets since 2001, managing peak assets of over $11 billion at Principal Global Investors between 2001-2012 and over $4.4 billion at Victory Capital between 2012-2025, predominantly for large pension plans and sovereign wealth funds. The team departed Victory Capital in 2025 now operates independently within Consilium Investment Management. The launch of EMEM and EMSC marks the team's first ETF offering, a structure increasingly preferred by retail and smaller institutional investors for its liquidity, tax efficiency, and cost advantages.

About Sophus Capital

Sophus Capital is the trade name of an emerging markets investment team operating as a doing-business-as of Consilium Investment Management, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

For more information, visit sophus-capital-etfs.com or call +1 954.315.9380.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Disclosures

*The Funds' registration statement has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Shares of the Funds commenced trading on May 20, 2026.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Statements regarding market outlook, anticipated performance drivers, and economic conditions are forward-looking and reflect the views of Sophus Capital as of the date of this release. Such views are subject to change without notice and are not a guarantee of future results.

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. Click here for the EMEM and EMSC Prospectus, EMEM Summary Prospectus and EMSC Summary Prospectus. A free hardcopy of any prospectus may be obtained by calling +1 954.315.9380. Read carefully before investing.

Management Risk. Each Fund is actively-managed and may not meet its investment objective based on the Adviser's, Sub-Adviser's, or portfolio managers' success or failure to implement investment strategies for each Fund.

New Fund Risk. The Funds are a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors have no track record or history on which to base their investment decision. There can be no assurance that each Fund will grow to or maintain an economically viable size.

Emerging Markets Risk. Emerging markets may involve heightened economic, political, liquidity, volatility, and trading risks compared with developed markets. These markets may be smaller, less liquid, more costly to trade, and subject to investment or withdrawal restrictions, which may adversely affect securities prices and fund performance.

Small-Cap Risk (EMSC). EMSC invests in small-capitalization companies, which may be more volatile, less liquid, and more sensitive to adverse economic and market developments than larger, more established companies.

Assets managed by team members at prior firms are not assets of Consilium Investment Management, LLC, Sophus Capital, or the Funds. References to prior-firm assets reflect the firms' total assets in strategies for which team members had portfolio management responsibility and do not represent performance results. The team composition at prior firms may have differed at times from the current Sophus Capital team. Prior experience is not a guarantee or predictor of future results of the Funds.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value (NAV), and are not individually redeemable directly with the ETF. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. For a complete description of the Fund's principal investment risks, please refer to the prospectus.

The Funds are distributed by PINE Distributors LLC. The Funds' investment adviser is Empowered Funds, LLC, doing business as ETF Architect. The Funds' sponsor is Sophus Capital LLC, pursuant to a fund sponsorship agreement with ETF Architect. The Funds' sub-adviser is Consilium Investment Management, LLC, doing business as Sophus Capital. PINE Distributors LLC is not affiliated with ETF Architect, Sophus Capital LLC or Consilium Investment Management, LLC.

ETFAC-5508436-05/26

SOURCE Consilium Investment Management, LLC