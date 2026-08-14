Soul Train Award-Winning Jazz Vocalist Nicole Henry and Platinum-Selling Dance Artist Chris Willis Unite to Reimagine "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH (No More Fears)" An Anthem of Resilience, Courage, Hope, and Unity on the Dance Floor

A timely message to inspire connection and positive change.

MIAMI, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicole Henry and Chris Willis join forces on "Enough Is Enough (No More Fears)," a vibrant dance remix of the classic made famous by Donna Summer and Barbra Streisand. Reimagined as a cause-driven campaign soundtrack, the release turns a legendary dance-floor statement into a modern call for courage, inclusion, shared release, and hope over fear, available August 28th, 2026.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH (NO MORE FEARS) - NICOLE HENRY & CHRIS WILLIS Speed Speed An Anthem of Resilience, Courage, Hope, and Unity on the Dance Floor

Why It Matters: Built on disco fire, modern production, and powerhouse vocals, the campaign gives audiences more than a song—it gives them a reason to gather, move, speak up, and turn joy into visible action.

Campaign Message Courage over fear. Unity

over division. Joy as

collective action. Audience Invitation Dance, share, gather, post,

support, and stand together. Best Fit for Coverage Music, lifestyle, culture,

wellness, community, and

social impact outlets.

Media Hooks: Iconic disco classic reimagined as a modern anthem • Two powerhouse vocalists with jazz, pop, gospel, and dance credentials • Timely cause-driven message for community, wellness, culture, and social-impact programming • Built for playlists, interviews, event tie-ins, creator content, and campaign activations.

Artist Voices: "Our hope is that this campaign inspires people to lift one another up, turn joy into action, and remember that no one has to stand alone," said Nicole Henry.

"This campaign is about strength, freedom, and people coming together without fear—on the dance floor, in their communities, and in the moments when they need to be reminded of their own power," said Chris Willis.

Call to Action: "Enough Is Enough (No More Fears)" to coverage, playlists, interviews, events, community moments, and social campaigns celebrating courage, visibility, movement, and shared joy.

Artist Highlights

Nicole Henry: Acclaimed jazz vocalist known for dynamic vocals, refined phrasing, and emotionally resonant performances. She first made an impact in dance music with "Miracle," which reached #8 on the Billboard Dance Music Chart in 1998, and later built an international jazz following with a Soul Train Award for Best Traditional Jazz Performance and five more Top 10 jazz releases. www.NicoleHenry.com

Chris Willis: Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer known for powerful vocals and global dance music collaborations, including major work with David Guetta across platinum-selling albums such as Guetta Blaster, Pop Life, and One Love. Standout collaborations include "Love Is Gone," "Love Don't Let Me Go," "Just a Little More Love," "Tomorrow Can Wait," "Gettin' Over You" with Fergie and LMFAO, and the platinum-selling "Would I Lie to You" with David Guetta and Cedric Gervais. His recent charting song "Blue Heart," with Regan Lili, underscores his continued influence in dance music.

www.ChrisWillisMusic.com

Music Video - Nicole Henry & Chris Willis ENOUGH IS ENOUGH (No More Fears)

www.enoughisenoughnmf.com

Media Contact: Lily Saborit | (305) 710-1219 | [email protected]

SOURCE Enough NMF LLC & Banister Records