SoundWise Launches Free Forever AI Audio and Video Transcription Tool for Unlimited Speech to Text Conversion

Browser-based AI transcription service combines unlimited free local processing, 10x faster cloud transcription, support for 98+ languages, and broad audio and video format compatibility — all without per-minute fees.

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Podcasts, online courses, customer interviews, webinars, lectures, and short-form videos hold some of the most valuable spoken information on the web — yet turning hours of recorded speech into searchable, editable text still means costly per-minute subscriptions or slow manual transcription. Today, SoundWise.ai announced the public launch of its free forever AI transcription tool, a browser-based platform that converts audio and video to text in more than 98 languages, with no per-minute meter and no overall usage cap for individual users.

SoundWise is built around a dual-engine architecture: a free in-browser AI transcription model that runs locally on the user's device, and an optional cloud-powered tier — SoundWise Pro — that delivers human-level accuracy at up to 10x real-time speed. Together, they cover everything from quick podcast notes to professional-grade speech-to-text workflows for newsrooms, classrooms, and content teams.

"Audio and video should be as easy to search, edit, quote, translate, and repurpose as any other document," said Eric, CEO of SoundWise. "We built SoundWise for the work that begins after the record button stops — turning interviews into articles, lectures into study notes, webinars into marketing assets, and raw footage into text that teams can actually use."

Key SoundWise product highlights

- Free forever, unlimited local AI transcription: Users can transcribe audio and video files directly in their browser, with no per-minute charges and no overall transcription limit for legitimate individual use. Because processing happens locally, sensitive recordings never leave the user's device — an important advantage for privacy-conscious creators, legal professionals, and researchers.

- 10x faster cloud AI transcription: SoundWise Pro routes files through optimized cloud models. According to SoundWise internal benchmarks, a 1-hour audio recording can be transcribed in approximately 30 seconds — roughly 120x real-time.

- 98+ languages with near-human accuracy: The platform handles multilingual speech-to-text tasks across English, Spanish, Mandarin, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, Portuguese, Russian, and 88+ additional languages — purpose-built for global creators, educators, marketers, journalists, researchers, students, and international teams.

- Broad audio and video format compatibility: Supported file types include MP3, WAV, FLAC, AAC, M4A, MP4, MOV, MKV, and other common media formats — no manual file conversion required.

- Built-in transcript review tools: Automatic speaker detection and word-level timestamps help users identify who said what and jump straight to key moments in long recordings.

- Flexible export options: Transcripts can be exported as TXT and PDF today, with DOCX and SRT subtitle export rolling out soon.

Free unlimited audio and video transcription, directly in the browser

SoundWise Free offers unlimited audio-to-text and video-to-text conversion with no per-minute meter, no credit card, and no sign-up paywall. Files are processed locally by an in-browser AI model; the browser tab simply needs to stay open during transcription. Based on internal testing, a 1-hour recording averages around 10 minutes of processing time, depending on device performance and file complexity.

This local-first approach is designed for students, independent creators, academic researchers, and privacy-sensitive professionals who regularly work with recorded content but don't need cloud storage or background processing.

Cloud AI transcription for faster professional workflows

For users who need speed, scale, and team-ready output, SoundWise Pro moves transcription to cloud GPUs and continues running even after the browser is closed. A 1-hour audio file finishes in approximately 30 seconds, and the plan includes unlimited cloud transcription, unlimited cloud storage, multi-format export, and early access to upcoming features such as SRT subtitling and DOCX export.

SoundWise Pro is available at $20 per month, or $10 per month when billed annually ($120/year). Current plan details and the latest feature list are available on the SoundWise pricing page.

Speech-to-text in 98+ languages and every popular media format

The platform delivers AI speech to text in more than 98 languages and accepts every major audio and video format, including MP3, WAV, FLAC, AAC, M4A, MP4, MOV, and MKV.

SoundWise also ships dedicated landing experiences for the most common conversion tasks, making it easy to go straight from a specific file type to a clean transcript:

- MP3 to text — podcasts, voice memos, and interview recordings

- MP4 to text — YouTube videos, webinars, and screen recordings

- MOV, MKV, FLAC, AAC, and M4A to text — high-fidelity and mobile-recorded audio

AI transcription for creators, educators, marketers, journalists, and research teams

SoundWise is designed to slot into the workflows where spoken content becomes written assets:

- Content creators and podcasters can transcribe video and audio into captions, blog articles, newsletters, and social posts in minutes.

- Marketing and growth teams can convert webinars, sales calls, customer interviews, and podcast episodes into searchable knowledge bases and ready-to-edit copy.

- Educators and students can rely on lecture transcription to turn classes and seminars into study guides, flashcards, and revision notes.

- Journalists and qualitative researchers can process interviews and field recordings — complete with speaker labels and timestamps — without replaying entire sessions.

About SoundWise.ai

SoundWise.ai is a free forever AI transcription platform that converts audio and video files into accurate, editable text. Combining a privacy-first in-browser model with high-speed cloud AI, SoundWise supports more than 98 languages and every major media format, and serves creators, educators, marketers, journalists, researchers, students, and professionals who work with spoken content. Learn more at https://soundwise.ai, with no download or sign-up required to start transcribing.

Media contact

Zoe

PR Manager, SoundWise

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://soundwise.ai

SOURCE SoundWise.ai

SOURCE SoundWise.ai