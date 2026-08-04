SourcingAI Recognized in 2026 Digital and Intelligent Supply Chain Report for AI-Powered Supplier Matching

BEIJING, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SourcingAI has been selected for inclusion in the 2026 Report on the Global Development of Digital and Intelligent Supply Chain recognized for its influence in the Chinese supplier ecosystem and its innovation in AI-driven procurement.

SourcingAI has been selected for inclusion in the 2026 Report on the Global Development of Digital and Intelligent Supply Chain recognized for its influence in the Chinese supplier ecosystem and its innovation in AI-driven procurement. SourcingAI's AI analysis feature automatically consolidates each supplier's key information and presents it in a clear, structured format.

The report was jointly released by Ebrun — China's leading knowledge services platform for the e-commerce industry and the sector's most authoritative media outlet — and the Canton Fair. Commissioned by the China Foreign Trade Centre Group Co., Ltd., the report draws on first-hand research among more than 9,000 Chinese foreign trade enterprises and in-depth tracking of industry best practices. It was officially launched at the Canton Fair exhibition hall, livestreamed through Canton Fair's official channels, and covered extensively by China's leading media.

What is SourcingAI

SourcingAI is a next-generation intelligent procurement assistant developed by Made-in-China.com, one of the world's most recognized B2B trade platforms. Powered by artificial intelligence, SourcingAI delivers end-to-end sourcing solutions for global buyers. Built on Made-in-China.com's extensive and trusted supplier database and certification infrastructure — developed over many years — SourcingAI brings verified, high-quality supplier intelligence directly to buyers worldwide.

Solving a Core Procurement Pain Point: Faster, More Reliable Supplier Verification.

Global buyers have long struggled with fragmented supplier information, complex screening workflows, and lengthy qualification processes — inefficiencies that lead to poor purchasing decisions, wasted time, and financial loss. SourcingAI addresses these challenges directly by consolidating trusted data and delivering it through an intuitive interface, lowering the barrier to supplier verification and improving the speed and accuracy of sourcing decisions.

Reducing Verification Steps with Made-in-China.com's Trusted Data and Certifications.

SourcingAI is backed by Made-in-China.com's trusted supplier data and certification services, reducing the steps buyers need to take for verification. Suppliers on the platform who hold the Audited Supplier certification have been verified on-site by globally recognized third-party inspection agencies, including SGS, Bureau Veritas, TÜV Rheinland, and CTI. Buyers can rely directly on these certification outcomes rather than conducting verification from scratch, significantly streamlining due diligence.

No On-Site Factory Visits Required.

Compared to traditional in-person factory audits, SourcingAI substantially reduces the travel costs and time commitment associated with on-site inspections in China. By leveraging the platform's accumulated certification data and multi-dimensional supplier profiles, buyers can complete initial screening remotely — reserving on-site visits for high-priority supplier relationships that warrant deeper engagement.

Faster Supplier Verification with AI-Powered Analysis

Traditional sourcing requires buyers to gather and cross-reference qualification materials from multiple suppliers one by one — a process that is both time-consuming and prone to oversight. SourcingAI's AI analysis feature automatically consolidates each supplier's key information and presents it in a clear, structured format. Buyers can review AI-generated summaries and compare multiple suppliers side by side within a single interface, eliminating the need to switch between scattered sources. This significantly reduces the time required to verify supplier qualifications, enabling buyers to identify the right partners faster and shorten the overall cycle from screening to decision.

The Strategic Value of Shorter Verification Cycles

The impact of reducing supplier verification time extends well beyond individual sourcing efficiency. For global buyers, faster verification translates directly into shorter time-to-market and stronger responsiveness to market shifts. For high-quality Chinese suppliers, lower trust barriers accelerate international order conversion. And for the broader B2B trade ecosystem, data-driven verification is driving the global supply chain toward greater efficiency and transparency. SourcingAI's inclusion in this authoritative industry report reflects the platform's recognized contribution to the digital supply chain landscape — and underscores Made-in-China.com's ongoing commitment to empowering the global sourcing ecosystem through AI.

About SourcingAI

SourcingAI is an AI-powered global sourcing assistant developed by Made-in-China.com. It helps buyers turn product descriptions, images, drawings, or sourcing ideas into supplier matches, market insights, and actionable recommendations, making global sourcing faster, clearer, and more efficient.

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SOURCE SourcingAI