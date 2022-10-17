South Africa Diesel Genset (DG) Markets, 2021-2022 & 2030: Growth in Telecoms, High Demand for High/Medium-power DGs, Infrastructure Developments, & Expanding Construction/Manufacturing Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Africa DG Set Market Size and Share Analysis by Power Rating, Application - Industry Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Africa DG set market was worth around $113,289.3 thousand, which is set to touch $159,129.0 thousand by 2030, witnessing a 3.9% compound annual growth rate between 2021 and 2030

The growth in the telecom industry, high demand for high- and medium-power diesel gensets, government investments in the development of infrastructure, and expansion in the construction and manufacturing sectors are driving the market.



With time, the telecom sector in South Africa is rapidly expanding. Broadband InfraCo, Liquid Intelligence Technologies, and Telkom are investing heavily in their network infrastructure. For instance, MTN South Africa has planned to provide 5G services to 60% population by the end of 2025.



Vodacom South Africa decided to purchase all of Community Investment Ventures Holdings' substantial assets, such as Dark Fibre Africa and Vumatel. Under the terms of the deal, Vodacom will own around 30% of the newly formed entity, called InfraCo, as well as some fiber assets that Vodacom would contribute to InfraCo.



Power Capacity Insights of South Africa DG Set Market Report

In the coming years, the 76-375 kVA category is predicted to develop at a 4.1% CAGR. This is owing to the huge demand for such equipment in commercial buildings, industries, telecom towers, and restaurants.



The 15-75 kVA category held around 40% share of the South Africa DG set market in 2021. This is owing to the wide usage of 15-75-kVA DG sets in small commercial buildings, telecom towers, and retail stores.



Furthermore, the industrial application category will develop at the highest rate in the coming years. This is because of the industrial, mining, oil & gas, and energy & power sectors' significant need for DG systems as a primary or backup power source.



Significant Strategic Developments in the Market

Major players in the South Africa DG set market are Aggreko Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Kohler Co., Atlas Copco AB, Jubaili Bros, PacB Power Solutions, Multilec Generator Services, GENERATOR BOYS, Algen Power Generation (PTY) Ltd., and Aksa Power Generation SA (Pty) Ltd.



To achieve a prominent position in the South Africa DG set market, players have been active in product releases. For example, Generac Mobile introduced two portable diesel gensets (MDE570 and MDE330) in October 2021, which are specially intended to be easy to maintain and operate. The rental-ready systems include large detachable doors, which make it easy for technicians to reach all repair points.



