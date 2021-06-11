South Africa Diesel Genset Markets, 2017-2027F

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Africa Diesel Genset Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast by KVA Ratings, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Africa Diesel Genset Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2027F.

South Africa's diesel genset market is anticipated to witness modest growth during the forecast period. Increasing construction activities, the establishment of business hubs & industries and infrastructure development have resulted in the development of power infrastructure, which has amplified the demand for diesel gensets in South Africa.

In 2020, the outburst of coronavirus adversely affected the country's diesel genset market, as the national lockdown enforced by the government led to the suspension of all construction activities and interrupted the production and supply chain of majority of the products. However, the market is expected to revive post-pandemic on account of the lifting of lockdown restrictions and restart of commercial and construction and manufacturing activities in the country.

Further, South Africa's National Development Plans, economic diversification, and expansion of power infrastructure would surge the demand for diesel gensets in the coming years.

The country's focus on 4th / Digital Industrial Revolution has led to a growing need for stable and constant power solutions, which is projected to drive the diesel generator industry in the coming years. In addition, a range of government projects such as Vision 2025, National Transport Master Plan 2050, National Development Plan 2030, aimed at improving and enhancing the sectors such as manufacturing, commercial, retail, would create a huge market for power backup equipment and thus would contribute to a rise in demand for diesel generators in South Africa.

75.1- 365 kVA diesel gensets captured the majority of the volume share in the overall market and is expected to register the highest volume growth during the forecast period due to growing power demand in residential and construction sectors.

Upcoming mega projects such as Multi-Modal Infrastructure Project, Modderfontein New City, Johannesburg Airport Expansion, Masingita City Mall, The Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit, Engen Refinery Expansion, Durban Iconic Tower, Radisson Blu, Durban etc., would also drive the diesel genset market of the country. Key players in the diesel genset market of South Africa include Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc, MTU, Aksa, KOEL.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Middle East and Africa Diesel Genset Market Overview

3.1. Middle East and Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F

3.2. Middle East and Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume Shares, By Countries 2020 & 2027F

3.2.1 Middle East and Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By Countries 2017-2027F

4. South Africa Diesel Genset Market Overview

4.1. South Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F

4.2. South Africa Diesel Genset Market - Industry Life Cycle, 2020

4.3. South Africa Diesel Genset Market - Porter's Five Forces

4.4. South Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues Share, By Regions, 2020 & 2027F

5. South Africa Diesel Genset Market Dynamics

5.1. Impact Analysis

5.2. Market Drivers

5.3. Market Restraints

6. South Africa Diesel Genset Market Trends

7. South Africa Diesel Genset Market Overview, By kVA Ratings

7.1. South Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues Share, By kVA Ratings, 2020 & 2027F

7.2. South Africa Diesel Genset Market Volume Share, By kVA Ratings, 2020 & 2027F

7.3. South Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By kVA Ratings, 2017-2027F

7.3.1. South Africa Up to 75 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F

7.3.2. South Africa 75.1-375 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F

7.3.3. South Africa 375.1-750 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F

7.3.4. South Africa 750.1-1000 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F

7.3.5. South Africa Above 1000 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F

8. South Africa Diesel Genset Market Overview, By Applications

8.1. South Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues Share, By Applications, 2020 & 2027F

8.1.1. South Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Commercial Application, 2017-2027F

8.1.2. South Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Industrial Application, 2017-2027F

8.1.3. South Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Residential Application, 2017-2027F

8.1.4. South Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Transportation & Infrastructure Application, 2017-2027F

9. South Africa Diesel Genset Market Overview, By Regions

9.1. South Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Eastern Region, 2017-2027F

9.2. South Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Western Region, 2017-2027F

10. South Africa Diesel Genset Market - Key Performance Indicators

11. South Africa Diesel Genset Market Import Statistics

11.1. South Africa Up to 75 kVA Diesel Gensets Import, By Country, 2019

11.2. South Africa 75.1 - 375 kVA Diesel Gensets Import, By Country, 2019

11.3. South Africa Above 375 kVA Diesel Gensets Import, By Country, 2019

12. South Africa Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment

12.1. South Africa Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By kVA Ratings, 2027F

12.2. South Africa Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2027F

13. South Africa Diesel Genset Market Competitive Landscape

13.1. South Africa Diesel Genset Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technical Parameters

13.2. South Africa Diesel Genset Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

13.3. South Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues Share, By Company, 2020

14. Company Profiles

Aggreko PLC.

Aksa Power Generation

Atlas Copco AB

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

Kohler Co.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

MTU Onsite Energy Corporation

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

