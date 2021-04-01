South Dakota Native, Molly Weisgram, Launches Debut Book After Husband's Miraculous Recovery From Guillain-Barre Syndrome

FORT PIERRE, S.D., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, author Molly Weisgram, a South Dakota native, released The Other Side of Us: A Memoir of Trauma, Truth, and Transformation, a beautifully crafted memoir about a young family that faces the unimaginable, the sudden and traumatic health crisis of Molly's husband, Chris Maxwell.

An otherwise healthy Chris Maxwell, a South Dakota native himself, was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome on Valentine's Day in 2019. Within days of his diagnosis, he became a quadriplegic on a ventilator, with no promise of a full recovery.

book cover image

With their small business to keep afloat, and four children between the ages of eight months and eight years at the time, it took every ounce of strength this couple had to sustain. The experience was excruciating on every level, but it was also rife with beautiful truths.

The Other Side of Us takes readers on their journey from the depths of calamity and to the heights of restoration. "Sometimes the road of life just takes a turn, and all you can do is veer your proverbial steering wheel to stay on the road and not total out. Although our valley was difficult, we had to choose that the pain and uncertainty were for us somehow, and that became our power play," shares Molly.

When it seems all is lost, they begin the eventual climb to a new life. It took almost a year in various hospitals and significant therapy before Chris was restored to their lives, miraculously able to walk again. During this time, Chris received life-changing treatment, care and rehabilitation at Avera Health in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Lincoln, Nebraska; and QLI in Omaha, Nebraska.

Molly and Chris have determined to use their story to offer hope to others battling a rare disease, and will donate 30% of the book proceeds, 10% for each hospital, that paved a way for Chris and Molly to find their way back to the other side of this debilitating disease.

Today, Molly Weisgram is sharing their journey in written form, as this family continues to integrate the truths that they learned into their second chance at life.

The book is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Other-Side-Us. You can learn more about Molly and her family at mollyweisgram.com.

About Molly Weisgram

Molly Weisgram is the author of The Other Side of Us: A Memoir of Trauma, Truth, and Transformation , a beautifully crafted story about a young family that faces the unimaginable, a sudden and traumatic health crisis. Within days of a health diagnosis, Molly's husband became a quadriplegic on a ventilator, with no promise of a full recovery. When it seems all is lost, they begin the eventual climb to a new life. The Other Side of Us is her debut book. Molly Weisgram lives in Fort Pierre, South Dakota, with her husband Chris Maxwell and their four children: Benjamin, Samuel, Isaac and Hannah. She believes life is not about disease but about recovery. To learn more visit mollyweisgram.com, and follow her at @AuthorMollyWeisgram and @mollyweisgram.



About Avera Health:

Avera Health, based in Sioux Falls, SD, serves patients in the Upper Midwest, by way of its integrated and top-quality health system and services. Avera's mission is to make a positive impact in the lives and health of persons and communities by providing quality services guided by Christian values. Learn more at https://www.avera.org.



About Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals:

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals leads the nation in providing medical and physical rehabilitation for adults and children. With hospitals in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska, they specialize in rehabilitating patients who have suffered stroke, spinal cord injury, brain injury, complex medical issues and a variety of other conditions or traumatic events. Madonna combines heartfelt hospitality, unmatched innovation and education, world-class rehabilitation programs, clinical expertise and rehabilitation research to help those whose diagnoses pose the most complex challenges. Learn more at https://www.madonna.org.



About QLI:

QLI, in Omaha, Nebraska, is a nationally recognized leader in brain and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. QLI's highly individualized clinical programs support traumatic injury survivors in their effort to rediscover life passions and develop the real-world skills necessary to maximize independence. Learn more at https://qliomaha.com.

