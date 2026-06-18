South Florida PBS Premieres New Documentary Exploring the History and Legacy of Bonnet House Museum & Gardens

Award-Winning Public Media Organization Brings the Story of One of Florida's Most Treasured Historic Landmarks to Television Coinciding with America's 250th Anniversary.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonnet House Museum & Gardens proudly announces the premiere of a new documentary airing on South Florida PBS, chronicling the history, cultural significance, and legacy of the 35-acre coastal estate, one of Florida's most iconic historic properties.

Located in Fort Lauderdale, Bonnet House stands as one of the last remaining examples of the region's early twentieth-century waterfront estates. Through compelling storytelling, rare archival materials, interviews, and stunning cinematography, the documentary reveals the history of a beloved landmark and the visionaries who shaped its legacy.

The film, "Hidden In Plain Sight," traces Bonnet House's origins to Hugh Taylor Birch and artists Frederic Clay Bartlett and his wife, Evelyn Fortune Bartlett. Audiences will discover how the estate evolved into a uniquely personal retreat that is now a cherished destination, blending art history, architecture, and five distinct ecosystems, while reflecting the spirit of Old Florida.

The documentary explores preservation efforts, including the pivotal role of Evelyn Fortune Bartlett, whose historic gift ensured its protection as a cultural and environmental treasure.

Program: Bonnet House Museum & Gardens: Hidden In Plain Sight

WPBT - June 22, 2026 – 7:30PM

WXEL - June 29, 2026 – 11:00PM

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HD5OMPyqaSU

SOUTH FLORIDA PBS:

South Florida PBS is Florida's largest public media company, including Public Broadcasting stations WXEL-TV, serving the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast and WPBT2, serving Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and the Health Channel, the only 24/7 channel dedicated to health in the nation. South Florida PBS connects organizations and institutions across our region and preserves South Florida's history. Leading the way in this global society, South Florida PBS is committed to creating and presenting award-winning programs focused on kids, education, arts and culture, health, environment, science, and civic engagement.

BONNET HOUSE MUSEUM & GARDENS:

Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, located at 900 North Birch Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL, is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, National Trust for Historic Preservation's Historic Artists' Homes and Studios, and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Bonnet House, Inc. is a nonprofit, 501c3, whose mission is to celebrate the story of Frederic and Evelyn Bartlett, and preserve the art, history and nature of Bonnet House. Self-guided and guided tours are available. Visit www.bonnethouse.org.

SOURCE Bonnet House Museum & Gardens