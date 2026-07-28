South Florida's Little Smiles Partners with MrBeast's Beast Philanthropy to Create Unforgettable Experiences for Children

National collaboration highlights the impact of a local nonprofit dedicated to helping children be kids during difficult times.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every child deserves the chance to simply be a kid, especially during life's most difficult moments. This summer, that belief connected South Florida's Little Smiles with Beast Philanthropy, the charitable initiative of MrBeast, the world's most-followed digital creator with over 500MM followers.

Abby poses with Mr. Beast during the Moana world premiere, made possible through a special collaboration between Little Smiles and Mr. Beast to create unforgettable experiences for children facing serious illness and adversity.

When Beast Philanthropy set out to create unforgettable experiences for children facing extraordinary circumstances, it partnered with Palm Beach Garden's own, Little Smiles, to help bring those moments to life. For more than two decades, Little Smiles has quietly earned the trust of South Florida's hospitals, child life specialists, first responders, social workers, and families by delivering hope with compassion, dignity, and extraordinary care.

Featured in a new video "We Helped 100 Kids Fight Cancer" which premiered July 25, the collaboration follows three Little Smiles children and their families as they experience moments of joy, adventure, and connection during some of life's most difficult chapters. Behind every unforgettable moment was a shared commitment to helping children set aside fear, illness, or uncertainty and simply enjoy being kids.

"This collaboration is about so much more than one video," said Rich Morrison, Executive Director of Little Smiles of Florida. "It is a reminder of what is possible when people come together around a simple belief that every child deserves joy, hope, and the chance to make lasting memories with the people they love. We are deeply grateful to Beast Philanthropy for trusting our team, and to the volunteers, donors, healthcare professionals, and community partners whose support made this opportunity possible."

For more than twenty years, Little Smiles has helped children facing illness, trauma, homelessness, and family crisis experience moments of comfort, celebration, and hope. While this collaboration reached families across the country, it reflects the same mission that guides the organization every day throughout South Florida.

The collaboration may be national, but its heart is local. It reflects a South Florida community that believes every child deserves moments of joy, hope, and the chance to simply be a kid. Together, that belief has made an impact that reaches far beyond our own backyard.

About Little Smiles of Florida

Little Smiles of Florida is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children be kids during difficult times. Working with hospitals, child life specialists, first responders, social workers, and community partners, Little Smiles provides toys, technology, emergency assistance, special experiences, and moments of joy to children facing illness, trauma, homelessness, and family hardship. Learn more at www.littlesmilesfl.org.

CONTACT: Richard Morrison, [email protected]

SOURCE Little Smiles