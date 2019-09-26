South Korea $3.5 Bn E-Cigarette Market to 2024 by Product, Gender, Age-Group, Distribution Channel, Regional Insight

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Korea E-Cigarette Market Research Report: By Product, Gender, Age-Group, Distribution Channel, Regional Insight - Industry Size, Share, Competition Analysis, and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From $874.3 million in 2018, the market is predicted to expand to $3.5 billion by 2024 at a 24.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024).



Growing awareness about the ill-effects of tobacco smoke inhalation and technological advancements are leading to the progress of the South Korean e-cigarette market. Electronic cigarettes do not contain tobacco, rather come with a nicotine solution in a refill or vial, which, on being burnt, creates mist instead of smoke.



The product segment of the South Korean e-cigarette market is categorized into t-vapor, vaporizer, vape mod, and cig-a-like. Among these, vaporizers dominated the market during the historical period (2014-2018) in terms of volume and value, as these offer a similar experience provided by traditional cigarettes. While these will keep leading the market in the forecast period, t-vapors would experience the highest revenue CAGR (30.6%), with global brands competing intensely to capitalize on their growing popularity.



The various distribution channels for e-cigarettes in the country include vape shops, tobacconists, hypermarkets/supermarkets, and online platforms. Among these, hypermarkets/supermarkets, vape shops, and tobacconists accounted for almost 65.0% value share in the South Korean e-cigarette market in 2018.



During the forecast period, online channels will experience the fastest growth as manufactures are increasingly using them to sell their products. As the health effects of such products are still unclear, the national government increased the taxes on e-cigarettes by 117.0% in 2015, making manufacturers look for alternative sales platforms.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Product

4.1.1.1 Cig-a-like

4.1.1.1.1 Disposable

4.1.1.1.2 Rechargeable

4.1.1.2 Vaporizer

4.1.1.2.1 Open tank

4.1.1.2.2 Closed system

4.1.1.3 Vape mod

4.1.1.4 T-Vapor

4.1.1.4.1 Heat-not-burn

4.1.1.4.2 Infused

4.1.2 By Distribution Channel

4.1.2.1 Vape shops

4.1.2.2 Hypermarket/Supermarket

4.1.2.3 Online

4.1.2.4 Tobacconist

4.1.2.5 Others

4.1.3 By Gender

4.1.3.1 Male

4.1.3.2 Female

4.1.4 By Age-Group

4.1.4.1 16-24

4.1.4.2 25-34

4.1.4.3 35-44

4.1.4.4 45-54

4.1.4.5 55-65

4.1.4.6 65+

4.2 Definitions of Aftermarket Segments

4.2.1 By Type

4.2.1.1 Refill

4.2.1.1.1 By liquid type

4.2.1.1.1.1 Nicotine-based liquid type

4.2.1.1.1.2 Non-nicotine based liquid type

4.2.1.1.2 By flavor

4.2.1.1.2.1 Fruit

4.2.1.1.2.2 Tobacco

4.2.1.1.2.3 Menthol

4.2.1.1.2.4 Candy

4.2.1.1.2.5 Savory/spice

4.2.1.1.2.6 Bakery/dessert

4.2.1.1.2.7 Beverage

4.2.1.1.2.8 Menthol tobacco

4.2.1.1.2.9 Others

4.2.1.2 Battery and charger

4.2.1.3 Others

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Trends

4.4.1.1 Introduction of various flavors and fragrances

4.4.1.2 Increasing R&D investment in technology

4.4.2 Drivers

4.4.2.1 Shift toward e-cigarettes

4.4.2.2 Technology advancement in product design

4.4.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.4.3 Restraints

4.4.3.1 Regulation on nicotine containing e-liquids

4.4.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.4.4 Opportunities

4.4.4.1 Customized liquid flavors gaining popularity

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6 Government Regulation/Taxes



Chapter 5. South Korea Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Cig-a-Like Market, by Type

5.1.2 Vaporizer Market, by Type

5.1.3 T-Vapor Market, by Type

5.2 By Gender

5.3 By Age Group

5.4 By Distribution Channel

5.5 By Region

5.6 South Korea E-Cigarette Aftermarket, By Type

5.6.1 E-Cigarette Refill Aftermarket, By Liquid Type

5.6.2 E-Cigarette Refill Aftermarket, By Flavor

5.7 By Region



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 List of E-Cigarette Manufacturers

6.2 Key Players and Their Presence in Different Segments of E-Cigarette Market

6.3 South Korea Market Share Analysis of Key Players

6.4 Recent Activity of Major Players

6.5 Strategic Developments of Key Players

6.5.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.5.2 Geographic Expansion

6.5.3 Product Launches



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

Altria Group Inc.

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Imperial Brands PLC

Philip Morris International Inc.

JUUL Labs Inc.

Shenzhen iSmoka Electronics Co. Ltd.

iSmoka Electronics Co. Ltd. Shenzhen IVPS Technology Corporation Ltd.

Innokin Technology Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co. Ltd

Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corporation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lwjaei





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

