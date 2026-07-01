South Mountain Aviation Completes FAA Part 145 Certification, FAA Awards Repair Station Certification

Greg Travis, the Manager of the Baltimore Flight Standards District Office (FSDO) spoke at the presentation, and commended South Mountain Aviation for its diligence during more than 18-months of work towards achieving the certificate's standards.

The young company has established a niche in servicing and maintaining a variety of small jets across the Mid-Atlantic. In two-and-a-half years since the company's founding, South Mountain Aviation's ownership and staff are pleased to be awarded an FAA Part 145 Certification.

South Mountain Aviation is widely recognized as a trusted provider of small-jet maintenance, known for delivering safe, effective repair solutions. It has earned the "go-to" nickname for small jet maintenance.

Jet maintenance and repairs are not widely offered in the Mid-Atlantic, causing corporate flight departments and small jet owners to travel farther and pay a higher cost for run-of-the-mill service. South Mountain Aviation's unique specialty in light and very light jets allows it to fulfill the need for small jet maintenance with timely service across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and throughout the region.

South Mountain Aviation has built a loyal customer base, with several regional and national industry giants seeking repeat service. The company's positive reputation can largely be attributed to exemplary personal service and flexibility. It has increased its staff from 2 to 6 members and plans to double by the end of 2027, opening more opportunities to expand services and maintain its standard of quality and timeliness. The entire staff has significant industry experience and expertise from on-the-job and factory training from Textron Aviation, Williams International and Cirrus Aircraft, among others.

South Mountain Aviation's new FAA authorization as a Part 145 Certified Repair Station, also permits the company to offer avionics offerings. The company's services also include the following, for Gulfstreams, Globals, Hawkers and Citation Jets:

Aircraft Phase & Document Inspections

Avionics Sales & Service

AOG Mobile Service

Aircraft Management & Tracking Services

Heavy Check Inspections

Heavy Maintenance on Citation Line

Non-Disruptive Testing

Jet X-Rays

Airplane Fabric and Interior Repairs

South Mountain Aviation was co-founded by licensed airframe professionals Ian Terry and Jayce Keefer, and is co-owned by Rider Jet Center owner Ben Rider. Through an established relationship and backing from Textron Aviation and other aviation connections, Terry and Keefer were able to gain access to tools and resources to perform unique aviation maintenance and create South Mountain Aviation.

"We worked hard to earn the Part 145 Certification. We know that pilots will go where they know their plane will be worked on safely, and we're proud to be the go-to maintenance choice for business and private jet owners," said Terry. "We came from corporate flight departments and have made a lot of industry connections. We know what people are looking for in their aircraft maintenance and we aim to leave customers just as happy and satisfied as our staff are."

"Rider Jet Center is built to serve pilots and aircraft at every level, and with South Mountain Aviation uniquely handling small jet maintenance, together we become a single destination for every aviation need," said Keefer. "We don't wait for business to come to us. Our team goes the distance to deliver inspections, maintenance, and comprehensive jet care. That's the drive behind our growth as a rising force in aviation, regionally, and beyond."

For more information about South Mountain Aviation, its services, and employment inquiries, visit southmountainaviation.com.

About South Mountain Aviation

South Mountain Aviation, founded in 2024, is the "go-to" aircraft maintenance and avionics company in the Mid-Atlantic. South Mountain Aviation services and maintains Gulfstreams, Globals, and Hawkers and Citation Jets. The company also sells, installs, maintains and repairs avionics systems for general aviation aircraft, including business jets, twin turboprops and single-engine piston airplanes. South Mountain Aviation is based at a hangar in Fixed-Based Operator (FBO) Rider Jet Center in Hagerstown, Maryland. To learn more, visit southmountainaviation.com.

SOURCE South Mountain Aviation