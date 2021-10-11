South Osprey Dermatology announces new dermatologist to serve the south Osprey community

SOUTH OSPREY, Fla., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Osprey Dermatology is proud to announce Dr. Scott Wickless as a board-certified dermatologist. Dr. Wickless will treat patients at South Osprey Dermatology for general and cosmetic dermatology.

"We are very excited to welcome Dr. Scott Wickless to the practice," said Dr. Amy Ross, CEO of Dermatology Medical Partners. "He provides a great blend of Dermatopathology and Dermatology clinical education and knowledge with a strong passion for providing individualized care."

Dr. Scott Wickless received his medical degree from A.T Still University Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and MBA from SMU Cox School of Business. He completed his internship at Henry Ford Hospital and his Dermatology residency at Michigan State University. He then achieved fellowship training in Dermatopathology and Cutaneous Oncology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. He is board-certified in both Dermatology and Dermatopathology and specialized in medical dermatology, skin cancer and interpretation of skin biopsies.

Dr. Wickless is accomplished in authoring multiple abstracts, textbooks and peer-reviewed journal articles and serves on multiple peer-review teams. He believes in mentoring and teaching new dermatologists and has brought that passion through past clinical faculty roles at Northwestern University, Loyola University and UT Southwestern.

Dr. Wickless' approach in treatment is empathetic and relaxed and sees himself as an educator and a guide who empowers each patient to become active in their own care.

South Osprey Dermatology is a dermatology practice providing comprehensive medical and cosmetic dermatology services. South Osprey Dermatology accepts all major insurances including (but not limited to) Medicare, United, Aetna, and all available Florida Blue plans. South Osprey Dermatology offers patients high quality patient care, personalized to serve each patient's needs.

For more information on the practice or to schedule an appointment, visit www.southospreydermatology.com or call 941-957-4767.

