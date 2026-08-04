SOUTH VALLEY ACADEMY EDUCATORS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Teachers Become First Charter School Workforce in New Mexico to Organize With Teamsters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers at South Valley Academy in Albuquerque have voted to join Teamsters Local 492, making history as the first charter school workforce to organize with the Teamsters in New Mexico.

"This is a historic day not only for Local 492, but for charter school employees across New Mexico," said Andrew Palmer, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 492. "The workers at South Valley Academy have demonstrated tremendous courage and leadership by choosing to stand together. Their decision affirms that every worker deserves dignity, respect, and a voice in the workplace."

The certification reflects a growing movement among charter school workers seeking input in their workplaces through collective bargaining. As charter schools continue to expand across the country, employees are increasingly recognizing that the right to organize offers a meaningful avenue to improve workplace conditions and strengthen the educational environment for students. For educators, union protections translate into the ability to focus on serving students.

"We joined the union because public school workers deserve a genuine voice and professional agency," said Joaquín R. Sanchez, a high school math teacher at South Valley Academy. "In today's climate of growing wealth inequality and systemic hostility toward workers, a union is more than a contract. It is a vital shield."

Teamsters Local 492 represents thousands of workers throughout New Mexico in a diverse range of industries. The union is committed to improving the lives of working families and strengthening communities across the state. For more information, visit teamsters492.org.

Contact:

Jerry Thorn, (505) 344-1925 ext.13

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 492