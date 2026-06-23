At Operation Packs for Patriots, Southeastern Tile & Best Buy Metals packed 200 backpacks for homeless veterans, securing critical ABCCM grant match funding.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeastern Tile Connection and Best Buy Metals successfully brought together community leaders, local businesses, and supporters on June 3 for the inaugural Operation Packs for Patriots event at the Best Buy Metals Pavilion at McCormick Field, home of the Asheville Tourists.

Southeastern Tile Supports Veterans Across Western North Carolina at Operation Packs for Patriots

The event welcomed 152 guests who united around a shared mission of supporting veterans experiencing homelessness throughout the region. By the end of the evening, volunteers had packed 200 backpacks filled with essential supplies that will be distributed by Veterans Services of the Carolinas to unsheltered veterans across Western North Carolina. In an exciting turn of events, this gathering not only supported local veterans but also helped ABCCM surpass their volunteer hour goal for the remainder of the year, successfully securing their critical grant match dollars.

Each backpack was assembled with items to provide comfort, safety, and practical support, including sleeping bags, sunscreen, reusable water bottles, battery-free flashlights, cooling towels, socks, personal hygiene products, and other daily necessities. Every backpack also included a handwritten note of encouragement from the guest who packed it.

"The generosity shown by our guests, partners, and sponsors exceeded every expectation, and we're honored to help provide practical resources and encouragement to veterans who need them most," said Leland Decker of Southeastern Tile Connection.

The success of Operation Packs for Patriots was made possible through the generosity of local businesses and community members committed to making a difference. Southeastern Tile Connection extends special thanks to Best Buy Metals and Sam's Club of Asheville, whose contributions provided a significant portion of the supplies packed during the event.

Guests enjoyed an evening of networking, fellowship, food, and Asheville Tourists baseball while working side by side to assemble backpacks that will help provide immediate comfort, safety, and support to veterans facing housing insecurity.

Operation Packs for Patriots was held in partnership with ABCCM (Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry) and Veterans Services of the Carolinas. The backpacks will be distributed to unsheltered veterans throughout Western North Carolina through Veterans Services of the Carolinas.

"We are incredibly grateful to every person who attended, donated a backpack, packed supplies, and contributed to the success of this event," Decker added. "This community showed what can happen when people come together in service of a cause greater than themselves."

About Southeastern Tile Connection

Southeastern Tile Connection connects the Southeast to the finest tile products in the world. With showrooms in Wilmington, Durham, and Asheville, the company offers premium tile, expert designers, and outstanding service to homeowners, builders, designers, and dealers alike. Through elegance, reliability, and a local-first approach, Southeastern Tile continues to grow as a trusted resource in the home design industry.

Press Contact:

Mike Nichols

(910) 799-5565

https://www.setileconnection.com

SOURCE Southeastern Tile Connection